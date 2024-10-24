October 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New weekly jobless claims spike big in Florida after Hurricane Milton
Image via AP.

Drew DixonOctober 24, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Tip of the spear’: Veterans Florida touts agriculture career opportunities for ex-service members

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan spox responds to GOP cop funeral criticisms, says Mayor ‘paid her respects’

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ron DeSantis endorses Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections

unemployment
Milton appears to have had a bigger impact on jobless claims than Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Milton did more than pound the Florida peninsula Oct. 9 and 10, wreaking havoc on structures and people. It also delivered a powerful punch to the state’s employment.

First-time unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 19 saw the biggest increase for one week this year and the total number of initial jobless claims were highest this year. There were 10,574 initial unemployment filings last week, the highest number of single-week claims this year before seasonal adjustments, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced Thursday. That’s up 4,275 claims from the week ending Oct. 12, the biggest weekly jump this year.

Hurricane Milton appears to have hit jobs in Florida harder than Hurricane Helene, which slammed the Gulf Coast Sept. 26. That week saw 9,377 initial unemployment claims, at the time the highest number of filings this year. That was up 3,842 claims over the previous week.

But the week ending Oct. 12 saw a return to more normal new jobless claims as that figure dropped by 3,428 filings to 6,128, which is consistent for most of this year.

Florida’s most recent jobs report was also at odds with national trends, another sign that Milton impacted employment significantly. Usually, Florida falls in line with the national trend, but not so last week. Nationally, the number of unemployment claims actually decreased, according to the DOL. There were 227,000 initial claims last week, down by about 15,000 from the previous week.

The initial unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 19 also counter FloridaCommerce’s recent report showing the general monthly unemployment figures were holding steady at 3.3% for the month of September. Florida hasn’t seen that monthly figure change for six straight months and the last time there was even a slight uptick in the general monthly jobless figure was in early Spring.

Florida’s monthly unemployment rate has remained below the national figure for 47 straight months. The national rate now stands at 4.1%.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Tip of the spear': Veterans Florida touts agriculture career opportunities for ex-service members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories