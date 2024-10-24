Did Peggy Gossett-Seidman’s son try to infiltrate Jay Shooster’s campaign?

Speculation is swirling about whether the son of Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman tried to infiltrate Democratic opponent Jay Shooster’s campaign as a volunteer.

The Democratic House candidate’s campaign was connected last month with a would-be volunteer identifying himself as “Max.” But after an odd and overly effusive text about a few specific liberal issues prompted suspicion, campaign officials investigated and said messages originated from a phone number for Austin Gossett-Seidman, the Republican lawmaker’s adult son.

But Austin Gossett-Seidman denies sending a text under a fake name to Shooster’s campaign.

Still, texts provided by the campaign show an individual identifying himself as “Max” reached out first as a volunteer for People Power for Florida, a progressive get-out-the-vote effort chaired by Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani. “Max” initially signed up to attend a “dorm storm,” a voter registration drive, scheduled at Florida Atlantic University on Aug. 7, but did not show.

In September, he contacted the group again and said he wanted to help Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and to boost Shooster, a candidate in House District 91, one of Florida’s hottest House campaigns.

On Sept. 13, a People Power staffer connected “Max” with Shooster Campaign Manager Sebastian Leon. That day, “Max” sent a text to Leon that triggered suspicions. He said he wanted to attend a canvassing event that weekend, but then went into a personal story that touched on several political issues. A screenshot of the message was provided to Florida Politics.

“I’ve had a challenging time coming out as gay and have faced my own struggles with mental health. It’s made me deeply committed to advocating for a world where people can love openly and safely, without the fear of violence — especially from military-style assault weapons. I’m really looking forward to meeting you and the team.”

He also claimed to have volunteered for Democrat Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008.

That’s when the campaign became curious and started to look into “Max.” The top Google search on the phone number goes to a Boca Chamber of Commerce listing, which has the number listed as a contact for Austin Gossett-Seidman in his capacity as Rep. Gossett-Seidman’s political correspondence aide.

When called at the number by Florida Politics and asked about the messages, Austin Gossett-Seidman denied sending the message and, in response to the message including mention of being gay, said he is engaged. He declined to comment.

Officials with Shooster’s campaign are not buying that response, and criticized Austin Gossett-Seidman for the dishonest message.

“These underhanded tactics from the Gossett-Seidman campaign are, at best, disappointing and, at worst, deeply disturbing,” reads a statement from Leon.

Austin Gossett-Seidman has helped his mother’s campaign in numerous ways. Social media posts show he has campaigned alongside her door-to-door. This month, he made several social media posts encouraging residents to register to vote.

His Facebook page lists him as a “congressional campaign liaison” for his mother, and a campaign sign promoting her candidacy serves as his personal page’s banner art. An online bio shows he studied political science at the University of Central Florida.

He also has regularly posted in support of gun rights. On Oct. 14, he shared an e-vite to a constitutional carry and self-defense workshop hosted by the United States Concealed Carry Association. And far from expressing a fear of “military-style assault weapons,” he posted several images of himself at shooting ranges with firearms, including one with the message: “Because every American Patriot should own an AR-15 rifle.”

He has also posted regular images promoting his mother’s campaign, and one criticizing the Shooster-chaired Future Leaders Florida for a mailer attacking her voting record on abortion. “If you know my mom, you’d find it hilarious to call her extreme — she’s literally a bipartisan reporter and candidate who listens to all sides,” the now nonvisible post said. “Her voting record is public, and it shows she voted against the contentious six-week abortion ban this past year. She’s spent her career standing up for women’s rights, health, and safety.”

Florida Politics reached out to Rep. Gossett-Seidman and her campaign for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.