War of words: Rick Scott ‘shocked’ by Mitch McConnell accusing him of playing ‘victim’

Bad blood from recent years hasn’t been forgotten by the Kentucky Colonel of the Senate.

In his upcoming biography, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is not holding back with criticisms of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, as revealed by a juicy excerpt spotlighted by CNN.

“I don’t think Rick makes a very good victim,” McConnell said. “I think he did a poor job of running the (Senate campaign) committee.”

“His plan was used by the Democrats against our candidates as late as the last weekend (before the election). He promoted the fiction that we were in the middle of a big sweep when there was no tangible evidence of it. And I think his campaign against me was some kind of ill-fated effort to turn the attention away from him and on to somebody else,” McConnell postulated.

Scott responded Thursday, in comments thus far exclusive to Florida Politics, which roped in his Kentucky colleague’s qualms about “damage” former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement inflicted on the GOP as well.

“While Leader McConnell and I have fundamental disagreements, I am shocked that he would attack a fellow Republican Senator and the Republican nominee for President just two weeks out from an election,” Scott said.

“I believe we should be talking about solutions, he doesn’t. I support Donald Trump and his work to fundamentally change the way Washington operates, he doesn’t. I believe we should support the candidates Republican voters choose, he doesn’t. With almost $36 trillion in debt, an open southern border, historic inflation, and a world on fire, I know we need dramatic change and he doesn’t.”

Scott, who is running for caucus leader assuming he wins re-election against Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Libertarian Feena Bonoan, unsuccessfully challenged McConnell for the top Senate Republican position in 2022 after Scott’s ill-fated leadership of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

McConnell voiced concerns about “candidate quality” that Scott dismissed.

After the Midterm Elections, when Scott’s promise to flip the Senate Republican went unfulfilled, the Florida Senator mustered just 10 votes in the failed leadership challenge.