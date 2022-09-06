Rick Scott pushes back again on Mitch McConnell’s doubts about GOP Senate candidates

With nine weeks until Election Day 2022, the back and forth between Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Florida’s Rick Scott continues.
Scott, the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, offered his latest volley at the Kentucky Republican during a Tuesday cable news interview, responding to ongoing doubts on McConnell’s part that Republicans can retake the Senate this year.
Countering McConnell’s worries about “candidate quality,” Scott offered a ringing endorsement of the “great candidates” running as Republicans this year.
“Take J.D. Vance as an example,” Scott said of the Ohio Republican. “They did a movie about his life. He understands the problems of drug addiction.”
Scott was referring, of course, to the cinematic version of Vance’s memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”
Scott also extolled celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, running in Pennsylvania, as a “world-renowned surgeon” and the “best talk show host in health care in the world.”
“I’m talking to these candidates every two or three days,” Scott reassured. “They have agendas. They’re hellbent on changing this country. And they’re going to come up here and be a force of good and change this country in the right direction.”
Scott made the comments on Tuesday’s “Mornings with Maria” on the Fox Business Network, his latest attempt to defend his efforts in charge of the Senate campaign apparatus amid the Kentucky Republican’s doubts. McConnell believes Republicans have at best a 50/50 shot at taking back the Senate.
Scott has offered defenses of the “great candidates” during recent national interviews, as he promised to “fight like hell” and “be a cheerleader” for GOP candidates.
During a Sept. 1 spot on the Brian Kilmeade radio show, Scott claimed McConnell’s doubts amounted to a “shot at our candidates and the voters.”
“And by the way, the people in these states, they picked these people,” Scott said. “So respect the vote of the people of these states.”
“We’ve got great candidates! Look at the background of these people. These are wonderful individuals that believe in this country, and they believe in the right things,” Scott said on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” program in late August. “We are going to win, but we’ve got to raise our money. When we raise our money, we win.”
The schism between Scott and McConnell is documented at this point. They had a public split over Scott’s “12-point plan to rescue America.” McConnell slammed the plan’s suggestion of review of federal entitlement programs as a nonstarter if he led Senate Republicans next year.
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Scott to make a play for McConnell’s post. Scott has not endorsed McConnell to lead the caucus beyond this year.
One comment
PeterH
September 6, 2022 at 10:17 am
According to the New York Times Rick Scott spent down 90% of his $170 million dollar Senate war chest by July 2022 in a sole sourced Trump technology referral electronic grifting coordination with RedState.
The grift involved collecting RedState phone records with individual credit card information and texting these prior RedState contributors with a simple red meat question like: “Is Brandon a successful president?” when the respondent answers the text the follow up question would be: “would you like to contribute $25 for the defeat of Brandon?” If the respondent clicks yes their credit card is automatically charged for that amount.
RedState was the recipient of the complaints fueled by Rick Scott’s diabolical scheme….. and they soon disabled the $150 million dollar software that Rick Scott created.
Like Trump, it’s not Rick Scott’s fault …. it’s someone else’s fault.
After the 2021 Florida Electronic Unemployment Registration scam developed by Rick Scott…… you would think someone in the GQP would have vetted any Trump technology firm AND Rick Scott’s expertise to have oversight of the process. Where did the $150 million go Rick?