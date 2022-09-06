Andrew Learned starts September with $196K cash-on-hand advantage against Danny Alvarez

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned entered the first week of September with double the cash-on-hand held by Republican challenger Danny Alvarez, as the two face off for the newly drawn House District 69 seat.

Learned, who was first elected to the state House in 2020, has $329,200 available between campaign and affiliated committee, Serve Florida. That’s according to the most recent campaign finance reports, which span the week of the Primary Election from Aug. 19-26.

Alvarez, on the other hand, will start the General Election cycle with $132,499 cash on hand after facing a Primary opponent, Megan Angel Petty. However, Alvarez did not have to spend large to defeat his Primary opponent, who only raised $56 overall.

In the week of the Primary, Learned raised $3,495 from 55 contributors, with one $1,000 donation. Learned’s affiliated political committee did not report any fundraising that week.

Alvarez, on the other hand, did not report any campaign contributions in the week of the Primary.

As for spending, the pair reported similar numbers.

Learned’s campaign spent $2,584, including about $700 on consulting services, and the remainder on communication services. His political committee dished out $491 on traveling and accounting services.

Alvarez’s campaign spent $3,306 in the same time frame, including about $2,260 in reimbursements for campaign expenses, and $500 on a sponsorship.

The candidates will face off in the November General Election.

Learned won the HD 59 race two years ago, taking over for Adam Hattersley, who is also a Democrat and ran unsuccessfully for Congress. Before Hattersley, the district was held by Republicans for years, including by Ross Spano, who later served in Congress.

Alvarez, a Tampa-based lawyer, launched his campaign in mid-February, running on conservative platforms “to build on our state’s record of results and defend the principles and values enshrined in our constitution.”

The new HD 69 seems to have a slight Republican advantage, with 50% of the district going to Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, and 48% going to President Joe Biden.