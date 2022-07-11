Hillsborough Co. Dems send $10K to Andrew Learned

Incumbent Rep. Andrew Learned received a $10,000 boost in the latest fundraising period from the Hillsborough County Democratic Party.

That extra cash brought Learned’s total raised this period to $23,583 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Serve Florida. The incumbent’s most recent haul is just slightly larger than that of his Republican opponent, Danny Alvarez, who collected $21,025 in the same time frame — from June 18 through July 1.

Learned’s campaign saw just over 90 contributors this time around, featuring $1,000 donations from Tampa Bay Lightning owner and philanthropist Jeff Vinik, as well as his affiliated company JV Hockey Ventures. Learned also reported $1,000 contributions from Local Union 915 PC, American Investments Holdings and Walgreens. His affiliated political committee reported $5,000 split between NBC Universal and Duke Energy.

Alvarez reported 35 contributors during the last weeks of June, half of which were $1,000 donations. Some of his $1,000 donors included HD 40 Republican candidate Jennifer Canady’s affiliated political committee, Friends of Jennifer Canady, prison contractor Pauly Jail Building Company, Hillsborough Fire PAC and Conservatives for a Better Florida PC.

As far as spending, Learned dished out $3,528 in the most recent period, including $2,250 on fundraising consulting services, and the remainder on communication services. Learned’s political committee did not report any spending in the same time frame.

Alvarez spent $1,083, with just under $500 going to photography services and the remainder on processing fees.

Overall, Learned collected $356,622 between his campaign and affiliated political committee and will start the next period with $200,901. Alvarez has amassed $148,602 and will start the next finance period with $125,645 cash on hand.

A third candidate, Megan Angel Petty, will face Alvarez in the Republican Primary. She did not report any fundraising in the final weeks of June and has so far reported raising $31. The winner of the Republican Primary will face Learned, who faces no Primary opponent.

Rep. Mike Beltran, who also lives in the district, opted to relocate and run for HD 70 instead. A House district map (H 8013) had placed the majority of geography in Beltran’s current district, House District 57, into the new HD 69.

The new HD 69 seems to have a slight Republican advantage, with 50% of the district going to Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, and 48% going to President Joe Biden.