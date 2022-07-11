Vennia Francois draws endorsements from AFP, LIBRE Initiative Action

Americans for Prosperity Florida and The LIBRE Initiative Action are backing Vennia Francois in one of the most hotly-contested Republican Primary Elections in Central Florida, for House District 45.

Francois’ campaign announced the endorsements for the contest for the open seat representing The Walt Disney World area in southwestern Orange County and Northwestern Osceola County. There she faces four other Republicans in a high-stakes Republican Primary Election battle in which several candidates have more than $100,000 in campaign money.

“Vennia Francois will be an advocate in the state legislature for expanded educational opportunities for Florida’s children. She understands that government policies impact our state’s labor market and the ability of Floridians to secure rewarding and good-paying jobs,” Americans for Prosperity Florida stated in a news release issued by Francois’ campaign.

“We are proud to support Vennia Francois as she seeks to serve in the Florida House of Representatives. … (Francois) knows how important it is to enact pro-growth economic policies to create the economic conditions to spur innovation, creativity, and opportunity for all,” LIBRE Initiative Action advisor Alian Collazo said in the release.

The other Republican HD 45 candidates include Carolina Amesty of Windermere, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti of Orlando and Mike Zhao from Windermere.

Allie Braswell of Winter Garden has the Democratic nomination with no Primary Election opposition.

Results from the past couple of General Elections suggest the district has a slight Democratic lean.

Francois is a business development and commercial transactions lawyer in Orlando. She has worked for U.S. Sen. Mel Martinez as a policy advisor, and at the U.S. SEC in consumer protection against fraudulent and deceptive financial practices. She serves on multiple nonprofit boards, including Matthew’s Hope, Downtown Arts District, House of Hope, and the Civil Rights Studies Alliance.

“I appreciate those who are supporting my efforts to keep our state a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I look forward to serving as your State Representative,” Francois said in the release.