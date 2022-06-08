Danny Burgess backing Carolina Amesty in HD 45 contest

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess is putting his chips on Carolina Amesty in the crowded Republican battle for the new House District 45 seat in Central Florida.

Burgess, of Zephyrhills, and the former Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, is weighing in on one of the hottest contests in Florida, a high-stakes battle for the district that will represent Walt Disney World area across southwestern Orange County and Northwestern Osceola County.

“Carolina is a true conservative with a heart for public service and the values that will cause her to fight for the small businesses and working families of Florida,” Burgess said in a news release issued by Amesty’s campaign. “Carolina will take the same energy that has made her a successful businesswoman and educator to the Florida Legislature, and I fully endorse her campaign.”

Amesty, of Windermere, is vice president at Central Christian University and serves as a board member for Chaplains of Florida, American Chaplains, and Central Christian Academy.

She’s in a Republican Primary Election contest with Vennia Francois, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao. Campaign money has been flowing profusely into the contest.

HD 45 now includes Walt Disney World, Windermere, part of Winter Garden, Champions Gate, Reunion, and part of the Four Corners area. There is no incumbent.

Based on results of the past couple of General Elections, the new district appears pretty balanced between Republicans and Democrats, perhaps giving Democrats a slight edge.

The lone Democrat filed to run there is Allie Braswell.

“Receiving an endorsement from Sen. Danny Burgess is a true honor,” Amesty said in the news release. “Sen. Burgess is an unparalleled advocate for our state’s veterans and is also a strong voice for childhood literacy. With endorsements like these, I know we will be successful, and I look forward to serving with him in the Florida Legislature.”