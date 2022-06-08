June 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Danny Burgess backing Carolina Amesty in HD 45 contest

Scott PowersJune 8, 20223min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis: ‘Leftists’ view ‘law-abiding citizens,’ Second Amendment as target of gun control

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney gets fine in laundry accident

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 6.8.22: ‘My man there’

Carolina Amesty ART
HD 45 is among the most hotly contested districts in Central Florida.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess is putting his chips on Carolina Amesty in the crowded Republican battle for the new House District 45 seat in Central Florida.

Burgess, of Zephyrhills, and the former Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, is weighing in on one of the hottest contests in Florida, a high-stakes battle for the district that will represent Walt Disney World area across southwestern Orange County and Northwestern Osceola County.

“Carolina is a true conservative with a heart for public service and the values that will cause her to fight for the small businesses and working families of Florida,” Burgess said in a news release issued by Amesty’s campaign. “Carolina will take the same energy that has made her a successful businesswoman and educator to the Florida Legislature, and I fully endorse her campaign.”

Amesty, of Windermere, is vice president at Central Christian University and serves as a board member for Chaplains of Florida, American Chaplains, and Central Christian Academy.

She’s in a Republican Primary Election contest with Vennia Francois, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao. Campaign money has been flowing profusely into the contest.

HD 45 now includes Walt Disney World, Windermere, part of Winter Garden, Champions Gate, Reunion, and part of the Four Corners area. There is no incumbent.

Based on results of the past couple of General Elections, the new district appears pretty balanced between Republicans and Democrats, perhaps giving Democrats a slight edge.

The lone Democrat filed to run there is Allie Braswell.

“Receiving an endorsement from Sen. Danny Burgess is a true honor,” Amesty said in the news release. “Sen. Burgess is an unparalleled advocate for our state’s veterans and is also a strong voice for childhood literacy. With endorsements like these, I know we will be successful, and I look forward to serving with him in the Florida Legislature.”

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'I don't do straw polls': Ron DeSantis deflects 2024 buzz

nextJohn Legg earns endorsement from Chris Nocco in Superintendent bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories