John Legg earns endorsement from Chris Nocco in Superintendent bid

Former state Sen. John Legg has added another influential endorsement as his campaign for Pasco County Superintendent nears the end of its first week. This time, it’s from Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed Nocco as Pasco County Sheriff in 2011, and he has held on to the role with ease ever since.

“John Legg is a proven leader who will ensure our children will learn in a safe environment. John Legg has dedicated himself to educating our youth and ensuring they have the opportunity to achieve greatness. I am proud to endorse John and know that under his leadership the school district and our next generation will excel,” Nocco said in a statement.

Nocco joins Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano in endorsing Legg for Pasco County Superintendent. All three announced their respective endorsements shortly after Legg announced his campaign Friday.

“Our entire Pasco County community — including our school system — is safer because of the selfless service of Sheriff Nocco and the brave men and women of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. My gratitude for the Sheriff’s support is only outweighed by my thanks for his leadership and commitment to our men and women in uniform,” Legg said in a statement.

Legg hopes to succeed Kurt Browning, who announced last Thursday he will not seek a third term when his current one ends. That puts Legg on the 2024 ballot.

Legg is no stranger to the education arena, serving as Chair of the Senate K-12 Committee from 2012 to 2016 and the House K-12 Education Committee from 2008 to 2010. He holds a doctorate in program development in education, as well as a master of public administration from the University of South Florida.

He’s also a former school administrator and classroom teacher. He’s a lifelong Pasco County resident, where he and wife, Suzanne, raised five children.

Of note, the move puts to rest any question about whether Legg will seek a return to the Legislature.

In opening an account for the Superintendent position, Legg became the first candidate for Pasco County office to file for the 2024 election cycle.