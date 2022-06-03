John Legg running for Pasco County Superintendent in 2024

Former Sen. John Legg announced he will run for Pasco County Superintendent of Schools in 2024.

“There is nothing more foundational to a child’s success than a great education and there is nothing more important to parents across Pasco County than ensuring that each and every child has access to a world-class, quality education,” the Trinity Republican said.

Legg plans to succeed Kurt Browning, who announced Thursday he will not seek a third term when his current one ends.

“I believe we are nearing the point where we will accomplish many of the goals I set out when I was first elected,” Browning said in a video statement.

Legg praised Browning’s record over two terms in charge of the local school district.

“Over the past decade, Superintendent Browning has worked tirelessly to elevate our public schools and create a culture of excellence and begin to provide educational choices across our school system,” he said.

“Now, I want to build on the foundation he and the dedicated teachers and staff have laid and take Pasco County Schools to the next level — where we meet and exceed the expectations of parents and do right by our children by equipping them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

Legg is no stranger to the education arena, serving as Chair of the Senate K-12 Committee from 2012 to 2016 and the House K-12 Education Committee from 2008 to 2010. He holds a doctorate in program development in education, as well as a master of public administration from the University of South Florida.

He’s also a former school administrator and classroom teacher. He’s a lifelong Pasco County resident, where he and wife, Suzanne, raised five children.

“As an educator for the past 22 years, I have focused on making sure each and every child has the opportunity to learn, thrive, and achieve,” Legg said. “I want to take all that I have learned over my decades as a professional educator and put it to work for the families and students of Pasco County. There is no challenge too big or opportunity too small when it comes to our children, but the time to act is now. I am looking forward to working with Pasco’s families, educators and entire community in serving to make sure every child has a high-quality education.”

Of note, the move puts to rest any question about whether Legg will seek a return to the Legislature.

After a court-ordered redistricting of Florida’s Senate district boundaries in 2015, Legg opted not to run for another term in the Senate in 2016. Doing so at the time would have required challenging fellow Pasco County Sen. Wilton Simpson, who was already in line to become Senate President. He later opted out of a 2018 run as well.

He has since maintained a candidate account for Senate with the Division of Elections, but raised no money toward a run this cycle. Regardless, Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican who already boasts the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis, already is running to succeed Simpson.

In opening an account for the Superintendent position, Legg becomes the first candidate for Pasco County office to file for the 2024 election cycle.