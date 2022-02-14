Republican Danny Alvarez enters race for new House District 69

Republican Danny Alvarez announced his candidacy Monday for the newly drawn Florida House District 69.

Alvarez, a Tampa-based lawyer, has filed to run for the newly proposed east Hillsborough County seat. In announcing his candidacy, Alvarez said he is running “to build on our state’s record of results and defend the principles and values enshrined in our Constitution.”

“I’ve had the pleasure to do that once in the United States Army and now would like the opportunity to do it again in the Florida House of Representatives,” Alvarez continued in his statement. “I know the people of East Hillsborough County want elected officials who stand up for our shared values, work to solve the challenges we face, and give a voice to the hard-working men and women who help keep our economy growing and feed an entire nation.”

Alvarez is a U.S. Army veteran, and also serves as an adjunct business law professor at the University of Tampa.

“There is no question that Florida has been a nationwide leader in protecting people’s livelihoods, empowering parents to do what’s best for their children, and keeping our economy safely open, all while protecting individual liberties and the freedoms that make our nation so special,” he added.

The race could pit him against Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned, who has also said he will likely run for the newly drawn seat. However, Alvarez won’t have to face a Republican incumbent, with Rep. Mike Beltran, who also lives in the district, opting to relocate and run for HD 70 instead. A House district map (H 8013) had placed the majority of geography in Beltran’s current district, House District 57, into proposed House District 69.