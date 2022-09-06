September 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

No charges over sign scuttle for Carol Whitmore
Carol Whitmore gets blasted for not playing fair.

Jacob OglesSeptember 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch has a real credibility problem now

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis names nine to 1st DCA nominating panel, including three Federalist Society members

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Andrew Learned starts September with $196K cash-on-hand advantage against Danny Alvarez

Carol Whitmore ART
Prosecutors say the Commissioner lacked any intent to steal Jason Bearden's political signs.

Prosecutors will not pursue any charges against Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore over allegations she stole her opponents’ signs.

State Attorney Susan Lopez informed Gov. Ron DeSantis in writing that there will be no charges filed against the Republican, who last month lost in a GOP Primary to newcomer Jason Bearden.

“The State cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant possessed the criminal intent to steal the signs,” read a memo from Lopez. “Whitmore was under the mistaken belief that 2 of the signs she removed were on (Shawn) Kaleta’s private property and that he had given her permission to remove said signs.”

Whitmore in June removed signs promoting Bearden’s candidacy and took them directly to the Holmes Beach police headquarters. She consistently maintained a belief that the signs were wrongly placed on private property or in the public right of way in violation of local ordinances. Police, however, said even if those facts were true, citizens should not take it upon themselves to remove signs.

Bearden said he wanted charges pressed against Whitmore and filed a criminal police complaint making as much clear. Candidates in other parts of the state have faced criminal charges for similar action, and theft of signs is a misdemeanor punishable with 60 days in jail or a $500 fine.

State Attorney Ed Brodksy asked for the case involving a political figure to be moved out of the 12th Judicial Circuit, and DeSantis assigned it to Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit instead. But shortly after that, the Governor suspended Andrew Warren, the State Attorney there. DeSantis appointed Lopez as a replacement.

Lopez made the decision not to file on Aug. 19, days before the Republican Primary between Whitmore and Bearden.

The decision not to prosecute leaned heavily on intent. A memo noted police initially shared Whitmore’s belief that a local ordinance prohibited placement of political signs in the public right of way. But the City Attorney informed them an outside court case had ruled such restrictions as a violation of free speech, thus making the local ordinance unenforceable.

Still, the law requires Whitmore to have “knowingly and unlawfully” stolen property in order to be charged with a crime.

“A defendant cannot be convicted of theft unless the prosecution proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant obtained or used somebody else’s property with a specific intent to steal,” the memo states.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget panel to approve $175M in local projects

nextRick Scott amps up feud with Mitch McConnell about GOP Senate candidates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories