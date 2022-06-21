June 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Carol Whitmore in hot water after sign scuttle in Manatee Co. Commission contest

Jacob OglesJune 21, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Florida firefighters endorse Wilton Simpson

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.21.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Half dozen GOP lawmakers may also have reported donations during Session

Carol Whitmore ART
Carol Whitmore reportedly pulled signs off private property promoting opponent James Bearden.

Holmes Beach Police wrote up a report on Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore after she pulled opponent James Bearden’s signs.

That’s according to a front-page report in The Anna Maria Islander. The newspaper reports Whitmore on June 11 showed up at the police station with three signs she pulled from properties, including three promoting Bearden, a Republican opponent. Some came from a private property and another had been posted on city land.

That’s just the most recent bit of friction in what is fast becoming a top-tier political fight in Manatee County.

Bearden last week qualified to challenge Whitmore in a Primary for her at large seat on the Manatee County Commission.

That’s set to be a heated August Primary. Whitmore has raised almost $114,000 for the seat while Bearden has raised upward of $71,000. Carol Ann Felts also qualified for the seat but raised just $100. Notably, a write-in candidate, Manuel Antonio Llamas, also qualified, which means the Aug. 23 Republican Primary will be closed to only Republican voters.

Another candidate who did not qualify as a write-in was Robert Lesher, who told the Herald-Tribune earlier this month that Bearden had asked him to file for the seat.

Later, Bearden posted photos of himself on social media going door-to-door with Llamas gathering petitions.

Additionally, Bearden has faced accusations of advancing theories associated with QAnon on social media.

Whitmore has served on the Manatee County Commission since 2006, and was recently endorsed by Rep. Vern Buchanan, who also will seek re-election this year.

But she’s increasingly found herself in the minority on votes, with a conservative majority elected in the last two election cycles dominating board decisions.

The race is one of three Manatee County Commission contests on the ballot this year. Democratic Commissioner Reggie Bellamy faces a Primary challenge from former Commissioner Charles Smith and a General Election battle with Republican Amanda Ballard in District 2. Republican Commissioner Misty Servia faces a challenge from Mike Rahn in a GOP Primary also closed by write-in candidates.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHillsborough County Commission incumbents face familiar opposition

nextRepublican Apryl Campbell booted from HD 42 ballot as check comes in short

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories