Rick Scott says Senate ‘rushed’ his leadership election to protect Mitch McConnell

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott came up short in his leadership challenge to Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and he suggested Monday night that part of the reason was that the vote was “rushed.”

“So the next election won’t be until it should be, January ’25. They rushed it this last time when I ran against him. So that’s when the next election should be,” Scott said during a call Monday night with Florida Republicans.

Scott didn’t commit to another run for Senate leadership, but his comments amid the GOP Leader’s fragile health are consistent with those he made in the immediate wake of the election in November, just days after the General Election.

During an appearance in January on The Charlie Kirk Show, Scott did not say no when asked about the potential of becoming “Senate leader, through raising money, messaging” and if it was “something (he) was still going to go after in the next year and a half, two years.”

“Absolutely. I’m not giving up,” Scott said. “Charlie, I’m not giving up.”

After the Midterm Elections, when Scott’s promise to flip the Senate Republican as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee went unfulfilled, the Florida Senator mustered just 10 votes in an ill-fated leadership challenge to McConnell.

During Monday night’s call, Scott discussed McConnell as someone who has given no indication that he’s “stepping aside.”

“He’s not suggested he’s going to leave. If he decides not to leave, then the next (Senate leadership) election will be after the ’24 elections,” Scott said, before explaining Kentucky election law like he’s given it some thought.

“My understanding is that under Kentucky law … if he decided to step down as a Senator, now, he could step down as a Republican leader and remain in the Senate. But if you decide to step down as a Senator, then the legislature gives the Governor three names of people from the same party of the person leaving,” Scott said, noting that a Democrat is Governor for the moment.