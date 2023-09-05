Rick Scott says failure to fix insurance market is ‘bankrupting the state’

Sen. Rick Scott continues to make the case that his successor as Governor needs to fix Florida’s insurance market.

During a Monday call with Florida Republicans, the Senator warned that failure to do what he did as Governor is just “bankrupting the state.”

“You just have to do that,” Scott said about changes he made, noting that it’s “work to do it.”

Scott said “fixing the fraud” in the market was key to the changes he made, which also included moves to “dramatically downsize” Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s insurer of last resort.

The Gov. Ron DeSantis administration, sensitive to criticism, has stated that it is in “overdrive” in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. The Office of Insurance Regulation notes that Orange Insurance Exchange is now in the market along with Orion180 Select Insurance Company, Orion180 Insurance Company, Mainsail Insurance Company, and Tailrow Insurance Companies. Those insurers take a burden off of Citizens Property Insurance, which now has more than 482,000 “takeout” policies being absorbed from its books later this year.

But Scott’s critiques continue all the same, with the Senator making the case that DeSantis needs to do more in a variety of forums.

“It’s way too expensive to insure homes in Florida right now. And so we’ve got to work with the insurance companies. (We’ve) got to recruit them to come back to the state. (We’ve) got to get more competition and (we’ve) got to solve the problem so they can drive their rates down,” Scott told CNN‘s Kaitlan Collins as Hurricane Idalia headed toward Florida last month.

Scott’s critiques are not new. He called the state’s insurance marketplace a “disaster” earlier this year, saying the departure of Farmers Insurance was a “wake-up call” to the state.

Meanwhile, DeSantis blamed the Legislature for not implementing insurance reforms he wanted, then refused to say what those reforms were when asked directly Tuesday in Tallahassee as the storm got closer.

DeSantis has been compelled to defend insurance changes, not just in Florida, but during his presidential campaign, pushing back against the “false premise” that not enough had been done, while telling Floridians, in interviews with out of state media personalities, to temper their expectations.

He famously urged Florida homeowners to “knock on wood” and wait out the crisis during a radio interview earlier this month.

“I think they’re going to wait through this hurricane season and then I think they’re going to be willing to deploy more capital to Florida,” DeSantis said of insurance companies last month on the Howie Carr Show. “So, knock on wood, we won’t have a big storm this summer. Then I think you’re going to start to see companies see an advantage.”