Rick Scott denounces Florida insurance ‘disaster’

Florida’s former Governor didn’t hold back when asked about the latest “disaster” in the state’s troubled property insurance market.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said the departure of Farmers Insurance was a “wake-up call” to the state during a press conference.
“Stop and think about it, here’s what happens for a company like Farmers to leave,” Scott said. “They’ve spent years and decades to build up that clientele and just walk away. So this is a wake-up call to the state.”
The departure of Farmers comes after seven insurers went insolvent in the last year, and is an indication to many homeowners and observers that the state’s insurance market is in crisis.
Scott urged talks with companies leaving the state.
“What you have to do is you have to sit down with the companies,” Scott said. “State Farm had left the state before I became Governor. I sat down with State Farm and said, ‘What are your issues?’ It always comes down to fraud. It always comes down to, there’s fraud going on in the market and guess what if there’s fraud you pay for it because insurance is a shared cost.”
“So I think what the state has to do is it’s got to sit down with Farmers, State Farm, all these companies and say, ‘What are the problems?’ Then what legislation do you need to get rid of it?” Scott continued, adding that “everybody involved needs to sit down with all these insurance companies to find out why are their costs going up so much.”
It’s unclear if Florida’s current state leadership shares the same sense of urgency. Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Florida homeowners to “knock on wood” and wait out the crisis during a radio interview last week.
“I think they’re going to wait through this hurricane season and then I think they’re going to be willing to deploy more capital to Florida,” DeSantis said last Wednesday on the Howie Carr Show. “So, knock on wood, we won’t have a big storm this summer. Then I think you’re going to start to see companies see an advantage.”
CFO Jimmy Patronis called Farmers the “Bud Light of Insurance” recently, accused them of “virtue signaling,” and said he would “hold them accountable.”
DeSantis has taking a page out of the Nazi playbook
July 18, 2023 at 1:08 pm
I don’t agree with Rick Scott, most of the time, but this particular case I agree with him 100%. Ron DeSantis has a leader ship problem and fails time and time again to sit down and actually listen to what people are saying Weatherton insurance company, the LGBTQ, community, blacks, women, etc. he fails time and time again to adhere to the basic principles of leader ship, and listen to the people that you were to serve. Ron DeSantis has this we are serving him and he’s gonna do whatever the hell he wants regardless of what it cost Floridians.. in my book DeSantis is right up there with Trump and criminality, and he needs to be held accountable
eva
July 18, 2023 at 1:49 pm
PeterH
July 18, 2023 at 1:13 pm
Let’s remember that Rick Scott forbade legislators and Florida government employees from speaking about global warming.
Ocean Joe
July 18, 2023 at 2:18 pm
He still doesn’t get it.
He thinks sitting down and talking with insurers can resolve the problem. The problem is that Republicans have either ignored or blocked all effort to mediate climate change impacts. Beyond property damage from storms, growing seasons are impacted, the cost of food, heat as a vector of disease, greater energy demands, more pressure on our drinking water supply…but when you are guardians of Big Oil, Developers and the NRA, it’s easier to just call it all a hoax.
And today, as it was when Scott was governor, Lake Okeechobee is too dangerous to swim, boat or fish in.
Earl Pitts"Dont Whizz Off Earl" American
July 18, 2023 at 1:13 pm
Good Afternoon America,
This should have been a “pick up the phone and talk with the Next POTUS Ron “The Ronald” Desantis moment” rather than a “Back-Stabbing” “Fake @55” public presser.
Rick Rickey Richard Dick you have Desantis cell # on speed dial. Just pick up the phone and call The Govorner, why dident you, Rick Rickey Richard Dick?
I’ll tell America why:
Its because Rick Rickey Richard Dick thinks he smells blood in the water and Rick Rickey Richard Dick is signaling his desire to be an early Trump bu++ kisser.
C’mon Rick Rickey Richard Dick your Mom raised you better. Well speaking for the Desantis campaign: “There will be retrabution for your insolance, Rick Rickey Richard Dick,”.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American
My Take
July 18, 2023 at 2:26 pm
“FLAdjudication Guilty/convict”
One fewer GOP vote.
Ocean Joe
July 18, 2023 at 2:29 pm
I think there are 12 “Earl Pitts” in Florida alone, so calling one of them a groomer is a bit out of line. Something a puffy-faced Desantis staffer might do,
Remember, as Melanoma says, “Be Best.”