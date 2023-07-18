Rick Scott denounces Florida insurance ‘disaster’

Florida’s former Governor didn’t hold back when asked about the latest “disaster” in the state’s troubled property insurance market.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said the departure of Farmers Insurance was a “wake-up call” to the state during a press conference.

“Stop and think about it, here’s what happens for a company like Farmers to leave,” Scott said. “They’ve spent years and decades to build up that clientele and just walk away. So this is a wake-up call to the state.”

The departure of Farmers comes after seven insurers went insolvent in the last year, and is an indication to many homeowners and observers that the state’s insurance market is in crisis.

Scott urged talks with companies leaving the state.

“What you have to do is you have to sit down with the companies,” Scott said. “State Farm had left the state before I became Governor. I sat down with State Farm and said, ‘What are your issues?’ It always comes down to fraud. It always comes down to, there’s fraud going on in the market and guess what if there’s fraud you pay for it because insurance is a shared cost.”

“So I think what the state has to do is it’s got to sit down with Farmers, State Farm, all these companies and say, ‘What are the problems?’ Then what legislation do you need to get rid of it?” Scott continued, adding that “everybody involved needs to sit down with all these insurance companies to find out why are their costs going up so much.”

It’s unclear if Florida’s current state leadership shares the same sense of urgency. Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Florida homeowners to “knock on wood” and wait out the crisis during a radio interview last week.

“I think they’re going to wait through this hurricane season and then I think they’re going to be willing to deploy more capital to Florida,” DeSantis said last Wednesday on the Howie Carr Show. “So, knock on wood, we won’t have a big storm this summer. Then I think you’re going to start to see companies see an advantage.”

CFO Jimmy Patronis called Farmers the “Bud Light of Insurance” recently, accused them of “virtue signaling,” and said he would “hold them accountable.”