FWC adds more officers to help clear Florida adrift boats after hurricanes

Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused countless dollars in damage to buildings and other property in Florida, and state officials are now raising alarm over countless boats damaged during the natural disasters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced that 17 additional officers from the agency, along with three derelict vessel specialists, have been dispatched across the state — particularly in Southwest Florida — to deal with boats that were unmoored and displaced during the hurricanes.

“When hurricanes Helene and Milton swept the state, wind and storm surges displaced hundreds of vessels. Some were pushed ashore, some damaged in marinas and private docks, others relocated but still afloat, and some partially or fully sunken,” an FWC news release said.

While officers are assigned to deal with the misplaced boats throughout the state, FWC officials are also asking for help from the public to report issues with runaway vessels. The FWC has established a special natural disaster hotline at 888‐404‐3922, where the public can report nuisance vessels and advise officials where they are located.

“We understand the difficulties caused by the recent hurricanes,” said FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Bill Holcomb. “Our officers and DV (disabled vessel) specialists are working diligently to identify displaced and damaged vessels statewide. We are dedicated to helping boat owners locate their vessels and ensuring the removal of any boats from state waters that threaten the environment, obstruct waterways or were rendered derelict.”

Not only are boat owners separated from their vessels, but the boats adrift in myriad state waterways present a formidable navigation hazard. Boat owners can also report their misplaced vessels to the FWC Boating and Waterways Section at 850‐488‐5600. FWC phone operators are available to take those calls Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There’s an additional outlet for reporting excessive debris in state waters at a unique website, established by FWC.