Ron DeSantis warns son that Florida State football futility will continue

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t giving Mike Norvell an endorsement this election season, if comments earlier this week are any indication.

“I have a diehard 6-year-old son who’s a Florida State fan and he’s really struggling with the 1-6 season,” the Governor relayed at Coral Gables‘ Comber Hall, where he was with doctors for an anti-Amendment 4 rally.

“I said, ‘Son, I don’t know if it’s going to get any better this Saturday when we have to go play at Miami. We’ll see what happens.’”

Miami is in position to make the College Football Playoff, per the latest national rankings. The Seminoles were flying high last year, but have descended to the doldrums this season.

The Hurricanes are favored by 3 touchdowns.