October 26, 2024
Ron DeSantis warns son that Florida State football futility will continue
Ron DeSantis ordered lawyers to threaten TV stations for airing pro-Amendment 4 ads.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 26, 20242min0

DeSantis advertising
'I don't know if it's going to get any better.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t giving Mike Norvell an endorsement this election season, if comments earlier this week are any indication.

“I have a diehard 6-year-old son who’s a Florida State fan and he’s really struggling with the 1-6 season,” the Governor relayed at Coral Gables‘ Comber Hall, where he was with doctors for an anti-Amendment 4 rally.

“I said, ‘Son, I don’t know if it’s going to get any better this Saturday when we have to go play at Miami. We’ll see what happens.’”

Miami is in position to make the College Football Playoff, per the latest national rankings. The Seminoles were flying high last year, but have descended to the doldrums this season.

The Hurricanes are favored by 3 touchdowns.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories