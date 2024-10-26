October 26, 2024
Donald Trump ahead with independents as election nears

A.G. GancarskiOctober 26, 2024

Trump arnold palmer
A national survey makes the case.

A new survey from Emerson College says the national presidential race couldn’t be closer, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tied at 49% each.

While the national popular vote means little given the Electoral College ultimately decides the winner on a state-by-state basis, the survey shows a divided electorate, but with a slight advantage to the GOP candidate when it comes to unaligned voters.

“In this poll, independents report breaking for Trump 49% to 46% — a reversal from 2020, where they reported voting for Biden by about ten points,” remarks polling director Spencer Kimball.

A gender gap looms large also.

“Male voters are breaking for Trump by 13 points, 55% to 42%, a larger margin than in 2020, while women break for Harris by ten points, 54% to 44%, underperforming Joe Biden’s support in 2020,” Kimball added.

Only 5% of voters have not made up their mind, while 7% did in just the last week; in contrast, 62% knew who they were voting for before September ended.

Voters are almost evenly split when it comes to who they think will win the race. 50% say Trump, 49% say Harris.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

