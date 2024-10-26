Donald Trump ahead with independents as election nears

A new survey from Emerson College says the national presidential race couldn’t be closer, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tied at 49% each.

While the national popular vote means little given the Electoral College ultimately decides the winner on a state-by-state basis, the survey shows a divided electorate, but with a slight advantage to the GOP candidate when it comes to unaligned voters.

“In this poll, independents report breaking for Trump 49% to 46% — a reversal from 2020, where they reported voting for Biden by about ten points,” remarks polling director Spencer Kimball.

A gender gap looms large also.

“Male voters are breaking for Trump by 13 points, 55% to 42%, a larger margin than in 2020, while women break for Harris by ten points, 54% to 44%, underperforming Joe Biden’s support in 2020,” Kimball added.

Only 5% of voters have not made up their mind, while 7% did in just the last week; in contrast, 62% knew who they were voting for before September ended.

Voters are almost evenly split when it comes to who they think will win the race. 50% say Trump, 49% say Harris.