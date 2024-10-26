Lincoln Project plans mobile billboards for NFL, college games

You won’t be able to get away from the presidential campaign at football games either if you’re in one of the few states where the outcome won’t be known when polls close.

The Lincoln Project has billboards at various games around the country over the next two weekends, targeting “disaffected Republicans and undecided independents” in swing states.

“There will be billboard trucks circulating the stadiums and playing a rotating selection of ads. The ads target male voters and include: One Choice, Choose Change, He/Him,” the group notes.

Today, they can be seen at the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans vs. Michigan Wolverines contests.

Tomorrow, look for them at the Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions contest.

Monday will find them at the New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers faceoff.

Next week, look for them at the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions, Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines, and Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, and the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.