Deborah Figgs-Sanders didn’t raise much in the most recent period, but maintains edge over Torrie Jasuwan

With just eight days until Election Day, and with voting already well underway, incumbent St. Petersburg City Council District 5 member Deborah Figgs-Sanders maintains a fundraising lead over her challenger, Torrie Jasuwan.

Both have considerable funds still on hand for a final election push ahead of next Tuesday’s election.

Figgs-Sanders raised just $100 in the latest fundraising period, covering financial activity from Oct. 12-18, but she has raised more than $103,000 to-date, about $17,000 more than Jasuwan. Figgs-Sanders also has a cash advantage, with more than $50,000 still on hand as of Oct. 18, compared to about $36,000 for Jasuwan.

Jasuwan’s latest fundraising activity was dominated by personal contributions. She raised $3,250, most of which came from entities affiliated with the candidate or her husband. Luxe Properties, which Jasuwan controls, donated the maximum $1,000. One of her husband’s business interests, JAS Coatings, also kicked in $1,000. As did Albert Jasuwan himself, the candidate’s husband. The remaining $250 came from local nurse Willa Powless.

Figgs-Sanders raised just $100 during the period, from Pinellas Ex-Offender Re-Entry Coalition CEO and Executive Director Michael Jalazo.

Neither Figgs-Sanders nor Jasuwan spent money this period.

Jasuwan is a self-described “mompreneur” who owns and operates Luxe Properties, a boutique real estate firm specializing in high-end and other transactions. She is also a community advocate, having founded the Babycycle Diaper Bank more than 12 years ago to provide diapers to families in need. She also worked with outgoing Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani to pass a state law eliminating sales tax on diapers.

She is running as a change candidate to focus on affordable housing solutions, unifying the City Council and broadening the city’s support for local nonprofits.

Figgs-Sanders is running for her second term, and may not be easy to topple. She currently chairs the Council and has been heavily involved in the Historic Gas Plant District/Tampa Bay Rays baseball stadium deal. She’s considered a top ally to Mayor Ken Welch.

The 58-year-old Figgs-Sanders’ résumé spans decades. She is President of Power Broker Media Group, and Vice President of Supreme Heating and Cooling, all while juggling her responsibilities as an elected official. She was Executive Director of the St. Petersburg YMCA and served on the Community Redevelopment Area Citizens Advisory Council as a Mayor Rick Kriseman appointee.