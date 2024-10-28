Rick Scott maligns Mitch McConnell for hurting him down the stretch

Republican-on-Republican violence continues in the final days of the Senate race, with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott telling his side of the continuing contretemps with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Asked by TV host Mark Levin how much support McConnell has given his campaign, Scott said the Kentucky Senator offered “nothing.”

“He’s not going to help my campaign,” Scott said. “As a matter of fact, with less than two weeks left in a race, he attacks Donald Trump, a Republican nominee, and attacks me when I’m in a competitive race. The two competitive races in the Senate are Ted Cruz’s and my race, and he attacks me and then doesn’t support me financially, and he’s got this gigantic super PAC. So, this is about his power, not about making sure we get a Republican majority.”

As many readers know, Scott is the richest man in the Senate with a propensity historically for self-funding.

The beef between the two Senators goes back a couple of years.

McConnell’s upcoming memoir blames Scott for losing the Senate majority in 2022, when Republicans were talking up a red wave and Scott was predicting as many as 55 seats could be won.

“I don’t think Rick makes a very good victim,” McConnell said. “I think he did a poor job of running the (Senate campaign) committee.”

Scott responded Friday, lumping in Kentucky colleague’s qualms about “damage” that Trump and his MAGA movement inflicted on the GOP in his response.

“While Leader McConnell and I have fundamental disagreements, I am shocked that he would attack a fellow Republican Senator and the Republican nominee for President just two weeks out from an election,” Scott said.

During the 2022 cycle, McConnell voiced concerns about “candidate quality” that Scott dismissed.

After the Midterm Elections, when Scott’s promise to flip the Senate Republican went unfulfilled, the Senator mustered just 10 votes in a failed leadership challenge.