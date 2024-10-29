Delegation for 10.29.24: Flamin’ garbage — clock block — stormy — horse feathers — aliens

Flaming garbage

A highly controversial joke targeting Puerto Ricans at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden left Republicans in Florida scrambling.

Rep. María Elvira Salazar voiced disgust.

Sen. Rick Scott tried to do damage control.

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna tried to swat off the tasteless crack as insignificant.

Regardless, cable news paid more attention to relatively obscure comedian Tony Hinchcliffe than he ever received for his work on Comedy Central roasts.

The joke in question: “There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now,” Hinchcliffe said. “I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

Of course, the island is a U.S. territory filled with American citizens, many of whom move to the U.S. According to the Center for Puerto Rican Studies, nearly 1.2 million Puerto Ricans live in Florida. The state is home to about 5.4% of all Puerto Ricans and a higher concentration than any other state in the union.

That could explain the swift response by members of the Florida delegation, whether that was Democrats eager for a political opening or Republicans desperate to distance themselves — and Trump — from the crass humor.

“Our Floridarican community also takes note of this MAGA attack on Puerto Ricans on the mainland and the island,” posted Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat who represents the heavily Latino Florida’s 9th Congressional District. “We have nine more days to show just how much voting power our community has in America!”

Many Republicans made no excuses for Hinchcliffe and said his humor wasn’t well received. Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, posted she was “disgusted” by the remark.

“This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values,” Salazar posted. “Puerto Rico sent 48,000+ soldiers to Vietnam, with over 345 Purple Hearts awarded. This bravery deserves respect. Educate yourself!”

But Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, called out what she labeled as orchestrated outrage at the joke and tried to raise other policies and remarks by Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz.

“Dems are more offended at a comedian making a bad joke about Puerto Rico than Walz giving tax dollars to a corporation using migrant children to clean slaughterhouses or Kamala losing over 300,000 migrant children,” she posted. “Wish Dems would get this offended at their own members like Nadler or DWS asking who will pick crops if we don’t let illegals in. Fake outrage is always interesting in an election year.”

Scott slammed the joke and stressed his own work with Puerto Rican leaders.

“This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true,” he said. “Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I’ve been to the island many times. It’s a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island.”

His opponent, Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, attacked him based on the joke anyway. “Nothing that happened yesterday was a joke; the only garbage is the hate spewing out of Trump and his allies like Scott,” she said at a promptly called online event. “NO MÁS! Deja a mi gente en paz (Leave my people alone).”

Rubio did his best to explain away the remark as humor.

“Puerto Rico isn’t garbage; it’s home to fellow American citizens who have made tremendous contributions to our country,” he posted. “I understand why some people were offended by a comedian’s jokes last night. But those weren’t Trump’s words. They were jokes by an insult comic who offends virtually everyone, all the time … because that is what insult comedians do.”

Clock blocking

In a more bipartisan moment, Rubio made a semiannual call for Congress to “lock the clock” and make daylight saving time permanent. Florida’s senior Senator has filed legislation to enact such a change since the Florida Legislature passed a bill calling for such action in 2018.

“It’s time to lock the clock and stop enduring the ridiculous and antiquated practice of switching our clocks back and forth,” Rubio said. “Let’s finally pass my Sunshine Protection Act and end the need to ‘fall back’ and ‘spring forward’ for good.”

Rubio notably managed to win Senate passage for the bill in 2022 through unanimous consent, but it never moved in the House. It has otherwise failed to find much traction in Washington, D.C. But the coming Nov. 3 time change is giving reason for another public push.

Special delivery

Scott has donated his salary to various nonprofits throughout his time in elected office. A week before his re-election vote, he announced the latest group to benefit from his deferred pay.

The Naples Republican will donate some of his salary to Special Olympics Florida.

“Ann and I are so honored to support Special Olympics Florida and the Race for Inclusion,” the Senator said, referencing his wife. “The impact of Special Olympics Florida is far-reaching and life-changing to thousands in our state, providing opportunities for every Floridian to follow their dreams and succeed. This great organization holds a special place in our hearts and the hearts of so many, and we’re so proud to support it.”

The nonprofit welcomed the support.

“We are profoundly grateful to Sen. Scott and Mrs. Scott for their support of the Race for Inclusion and our incredible athletes. Their generosity helps us serve more than 75,000 athletes across Florida and furthers our mission of ensuring that people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and given the opportunities to succeed that everyone deserves.”

Tax & storm relief

Like most Florida lawmakers, Rep. Aaron Bean has voiced urgency in replenishing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund. The Fernandina Beach Republican said he has found the perfect place to pay for that: the IRS.

Bean and Rep. Andy Ogles, a Tennessee Republican, introduced the Americans First Disaster Relief Act on Monday.

The Act would redirect the $10 million budgeted for additional IRS agents and instead use that to replenish the disaster fund.

“Floridians will not soon forget this hurricane season as the devastation across the southeast is simply unimaginable,” Bean said. “I’m pleased to provide additional resources for the Disaster Relief Fund to help those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. I am focused on ensuring federal assistance helps families, small-business owners, and communities receive support in the aftermath of these storms, and ensure the funds are utilized where they are needed most — actual disaster relief.”

Reps. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, and Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, both signed on as co-sponsors for the legislation.

Terminal velocity

Another $40 million in federal funding just landed at Tampa International Airport. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, announced grant funding through the Federal Aviation Authority to support construction of a new 16-gate Airside D terminal to handle increased passenger demand.

“Tampa International Airport is an economic powerhouse for the Tampa Bay region,” Castor said. “Tampa Airport serves a growing and dynamic region including an estimated 25 million passengers a year, so it’s critical that the airport can modernize and meet the growing demand. This significant federal funding will help improve airport operations and ensure a comfortable travel experience at one of the world’s most beloved airports.”

The new facility will have nine passenger boarding bridges and an automated people mover track connecting it to the main airport terminal. Funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, an early priority of President Joe Biden.

“We’re immensely thankful for the support and partnerships of U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and the FAA in helping to fund Tampa International Airport’s first new airside terminal in nearly 20 years,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “Airside D will be critical in accommodating the tourism, population and business growth we’re experiencing in the Tampa Bay region and beyond, and we’re looking forward to breaking ground on this project later this year.”

Horsin’ around

Weak horses at Arlington National Cemetery prompted Buchanan’s concern. The Longboat Key Republican co-led a bipartisan letter with Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat, calling for information on potential mistreatment and poor living conditions at the stables for America’s most prominent burial site.

“The abysmal living conditions and maltreatment of these horses, which has led to numerous deaths as well as the suspension of this program meant to honor our fallen service members, is extremely disappointing and concerning,” Buchanan said. “That is why I am calling for a report to investigate any wrongdoing as well as to help identify ways to protect these horses and restore this important program moving forward.”

He specifically noted the deaths of two horses, Mickey and Tony, from the 3rd Infantry Regiment’s Caisson Platoon, euthanized in 2022 because of poor health conditions. The horses were part of the guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Arlington horses regularly drew caskets for soldiers to their graves, but following their deaths, the cemetery switched to motorcade services at funerals.

Buchanan co-chairs the Animal Protection Caucus in Congress and has filed several bills to stop animal cruelty.

Alien loans

As Small Business Administration (SBA) loans ship out to Florida companies impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Rep. Greg Steube said he doesn’t want any of that money helping undocumented individuals.

“It’s unacceptable that as Floridians struggle to rebuild after three major hurricanes, disaster relief funds may be going to noncitizens while American citizens are left waiting,” the Sarasota Republican said.

Steube wrote a letter to SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman after the SBA announced that new loans would be paused until Congress replenishes agency funding. That prompted the Congressman to question the disbursement of loans to “qualified aliens.”

Visa Business Plans advises that the SBA can provide loans to a business as long as 51% of owners are citizens or legal permanent residents with green cards.

Steube’s letter wants information on how often noncitizens secure loans.

“The Biden-Harris administration has expanded parole programs for illegal immigrants,” he said. “How many individuals admitted under these lenient policies are now eligible for SBA disaster relief? Particularly now that the SBA has exhausted their disaster loan program funds, it’s critical that the SBA is transparent about how much funding they’ve distributed to noncitizens.”

Transit game-changer

The Federal Transit Administration announced a $389 million investment in rapid transit within Miami-Dade County.

Rep. Frederica Wilson stood alongside Biden administration leaders on Monday as they announced the funding, which will propel the Miami-Dade County Northeast Corridor Rapid Transit Project into an engineering phase.

“The Federal Transit Administration’s announcement is a game-changer for Miami-Dade County and brings our community much closer to seeing the Northeast Corridor become a reality,” said Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat.

“Traffic and transit options have been issues across Miami-Dade County for as long as I can remember, especially in areas like Wynwood, Aventura, Little Haiti and North Miami. I’m proud to have worked with our county officials and federal partners at the Federal Transit Administration to help secure these funds for Miami-Dade County. Constructing the Northeast Corridor will help reduce traffic, provide more transportation options, create jobs, contribute to our efforts to combat the climate crisis, and allow Miami-Dade County to become the modern, transit-connected community it deserves to be. While more work lies ahead, today marks a large milestone in our efforts to construct the Northeast Corridor.”

The estimated cost of the project is more than $927 million. Miami-Dade County will contribute about $338 million, and the state of Florida will pick up the remaining $200 million.

“We are grateful to the Biden-Harris administration and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for continuing to support this critical project and our SMART Program to offer more affordable transportation options to our community,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“The Northeast Corridor and its local commuter rail service will help reduce traffic and give many residents, especially in underserved areas, more options to access jobs, education and opportunities. This service will be a game-changer for those who need it most as we continue building the future of transit in Miami-Dade.”

Pretoria guard

A dispute over where Taiwan can operate its embassy in South Africa has caused the longest-serving member of Florida’s delegation to be concerned about China’s growing influence.

Hialeah Republican Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart issued a joint statement with the co-Chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Taiwan Caucus, sounding alarms on the diplomatic dispute.

“South Africa’s demand that Taiwan relocate its liaison office from Pretoria raises serious concerns about the extent of the PRC’s influence in South Africa’s affairs,” the statement reads. “We urge the South African government to reconsider this decision and reconfirm its commitment to its democratic partner Taiwan.”

The South African government demanded that Taiwan relocate its embassy from Pretoria to the more metropolitan Johannesburg, but Taiwan has refused so far, according to The Associated Press. Taiwan officials said only China’s relationship with South Africa raised the issue.

On this day

Oct. 29, 1998 — “John Glenn returns to space on Discovery” via the National Air and Space Museum — Glenn’s return to space was distinctive because it came 36 years after his historic 1962 flight on the Mercury Friendship 7 spacecraft when he became the first American in orbit. When John Glenn boarded the Shuttle Orbiter Discovery, he was 77 — the oldest person yet to venture into space. Glenn had left NASA in 1964, spent some time as a business executive, and campaigned for a U.S. Senate seat from his home state, Ohio. As a Senator, Glenn maintained close ties with NASA and declared his desire to fly in space again.

Oct. 29, 1929 — “Stock market crashes on Black Tuesday” via History.com — Investors traded 16,410,030 shares on the New York Stock Exchange in a single day. Billions of dollars were lost, wiping out thousands of investors. Stock tickers ran hours behind because the machinery could not handle the tremendous trading volume. By then, production had already declined and unemployment had risen, leaving stocks in great excess of their real value. The other causes of the eventual market collapse were low wages, proliferation of debt, weak agriculture, and an excess of large bank loans that could not be liquidated. In the aftermath of Black Tuesday, America and the rest of the industrialized world spiraled into the Great Depression.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.