Lincoln Project hitches Donald Trump to Puerto Rico ‘island of garbage’ remark in new ad

The Lincoln Project is out with a powerful new digital ad seizing on a vitriolic, profanity-laden rally in New York City over the weekend that has drawn sustained criticism after an invited speaker compared Puerto Rico — a U.S. territory — to an island of garbage.

The one-minute creative opens with a stern-sounding narrator with a Puerto Rican accent declaring “we are Puerto Ricans and we are Americans,” over an image of the Puerto Rico flag and a (presumably) Puerto Rican woman gazing out a window with a cup of tea in hand.

The ad goes on to tie Trump to comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at the rally, harkening back to Trump’s response in 2017 to Hurricane Maria, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico.

The narrator claims Trump doesn’t see Puerto Ricans as Americans.

“We remember what he did to us after Hurricane Maria. We were dying by the thousands while he threw paper towels at us, like we were a joke because he thinks we are garbage,” the narrator laments.

The ad then cuts to video from Trump’s rally in which Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

“We are not your punchline,” the ad continues. “We know who we are. We are proud Americans, proud Puerto Ricans, and we see who you are.”

The narrator then calls Trump a racist and a liar.

“You are the one that is garbage. And we know where real garbage belongs, in the trash,” the narrator closes in the ad.

Pushback to Hinchcliffe’s comment has come from both political parties, including from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. The Trump campaign issued a statement after the rally distancing itself from the comment, noting the “joke” does not represent the views of former President Trump. Trump later claimed he doesn’t know Hinchcliffe and didn’t hear him speak.

“Someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” Trump said on ABC News Tuesday.

NBC News reported Monday that Hinchcliffe had “workshopped” the joke before the rally at a surprise stand-up routine at a New York City comedy club where the outlet said it “did not draw laughs.” Hinchcliffe reportedly said he would get a better reaction at Trump’s rally. He did not.