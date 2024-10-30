Why no home grow? Casey DeSantis contemplates ‘freedom argument’ in recreational pot debate

First Lady Casey DeSantis continues her media tour against Florida’s Adult Personal Use of Marijuana constitutional amendment, and Tuesday’s iteration found her having to address the inaction of the Florida Legislature that could have forestalled it.

Radio host Bob Rose said the matter “should have never been put on the ballot,” before assigning blame to the supermajority Republican House and Senate, which knew Amendment 3 was a possibility but did little to preempt it with a legislative framework.

“Shouldn’t the Legislature have kind of headed this off at the pass? If they would have dealt with it and said, ‘Look, you can grow your own at home in small quantities. You can’t smoke it in public,’ they could have put it all together. But I think they lack some kind of courage and conviction in that area,” Rose postulated.

DeSantis didn’t anticipate the curve ball question, one of a few that she or Gov. Ron DeSantis have faced that didn’t just tee up talking points.

“Well, and so you, you say like, you know, the freedom argument and that’s a fair one. And again, this constitutional amendment doesn’t allow people to cultivate this at their house,” the former newscaster and talk show host said. She then found her grounding with more familiar arguments against the amendment rather than against the Florida Legislature, including inveighing against “corporate greed” and suggesting that “people would be coming” to Florida to partake in legal weed.

“They’re probably not even from the state of Florida,” she said, referencing hypothetical tourists blowing clouds on the beach near the children of the Sunshine State.

The Governor and the First Lady have talked much about how Amendment 3 doesn’t allow home cultivation, but very little about what the Legislature could have done to preempt the pot push.

The Florida House considered THC caps during the last Legislative Session, looking to blunt the product’s potency in case it was legalized for general, non-medical use. Gov. DeSantis has never supported caps, but has complained for years about the “stench” of marijuana.