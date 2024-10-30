Machete-wielding Donald Trump supporter menaces Democrat voters at Neptune Beach polling place

In a reminder of how fractious the 2024 Presidential Election promises to be, an 18-year-old Donald Trump supporter showed up at an early voting location in Duval County brandishing a weapon.

According to multiple reports, Caleb Williams showed up with a group of other Trump supporters before flashing an 18-inch machete at supporters of Kamala Harris.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Duval Democrats were quick to condemn the election intimidation.

“Violence and intimidation have no place in our democratic process. The Duval County Democratic Party stands with those who seek to express their views peacefully and without fear of reprisal,” posted Chair Daniel Henry in a statement on social media.

“I am truly disturbed by the violent incident that occurred this week at the Beaches Branch Library Early Voting location. Voter intimidation has no place in our democracy. In fact – it’s illegal, and I applaud Neptune Beach Police for their swift response. We must not allow politicians who seek to divide us to scare us into not voting,” added Sen. Tracie Davis, a Democrat from Jacksonville.

The local GOP offered a statement seemingly contextualizing the threats of violence by pointing to rhetoric from Democrats and turning the focus to threats against Trump.

“The Republican Party of Duval County thanks law enforcement for swiftly apprehending the individual involved. In an environment of high political tension, where President Trump has survived two assassination attempts and Republican supporters are derided as Nazis and called ‘garbage’ by Joe Biden, we urge calm as we approach the end of this election season.”

Law enforcement seems to take this more seriously than the local GOP, meanwhile, avoiding equivocations about “high political tension” and selective quotations of the current President.

“Ensuring everyone’s right to vote is crucial, and it will not be impeded upon in Neptune Beach or Duval County. This goes way beyond expressing freedom of speech. To say your piece is your First Amendment protected right, but that goes out the window the moment you raise a machete over your head in a threatening manner,” Neptune Beach Chief of Police Michael Key said to WJXT. “To say that I am disturbed is an understatement. I am mad that this happened in Neptune Beach.”