Casey DeSantis says it would be ‘malpractice’ not to use ‘office’ to campaign against amendments

Citizens’ initiatives have generally proceeded without elected leaders campaigning against them.

Until now.

Amid an ongoing media push from Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis to subvert campaigns for the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana initiative and the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion, the First Lady explained her obligation to wade into the fight against recreational pot as part of the job.

“A lot of people will come to me, they’re like, ‘Why do you put yourself in the arena? Why do you get into these fights? Why do you do this?’ Because when you see something as bad as what amendment three represents and you sit on the sideline, knowing what they’re trying to do to our state and you don’t fight? I think it’s malpractice on behalf of this office (of) The First Lady,” Casey DeSantis said.

“It’s not about me,” DeSantis added. “It’s about what do you do with the office and the opportunity that you have presented for you to go and fight on behalf of the people of this state and the direction of the state as we go off into the future.”

The Governor’s Office has been criticized for engaging in efforts to subvert these amendments, including using at least $16 million in state resources and agencies in this last-ditch effort to stop the expansion of marijuana’s availability. That number refers to ad buys, not the soft costs of travel and security, which would only increase the burden on taxpayers.