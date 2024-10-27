Top medical pros advise those dressing up for Halloween to be careful about getups around the eyes

It can be fun to dress up in a favorite costume for Halloween. But sometimes the getup can go too far and pose some health hazards.

Spooky makeup around the eyes and, more importantly, decorative contact lenses in particular can cause more discomfort than some Halloween participants bargain for. The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Florida Society of Ophthalmology (FSO) are advising those taking getting down with Halloween get-ups to be extra careful around the eyes this year.

“Costume contact lenses may seem like the perfect, easy way to complete your spooky look. But the consequences of using costume lenses are much scarier than the zombie eye you may have been going for,” said Dianna Seldomridge, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Contact lenses that are not custom fitted for the eyes can cause damage. At worst, they can scratch a person’s cornea. That could lead even to infection and bacteria getting into the eye. Ultimately that could cause scarring and even require surgery or a cornea transplant to correct. In all, it could be a painful and costly situation or even blindness.

Many costume lenses bill themselves as “one size fits all.” But experts say there is no contact lens that offers such variety.

“There is no such thing as a ‘one-size-fits-all’ contact lens. Your eyes are as unique as you are so it is critical that you have a prescription for costume or colored contact lenses that were fitted for you,” said Ahad Mahootchi, FSO vice president of outreach.

Expert ophthalmologists advise those who partake in Halloween costumes involving the eyes should buy only FDA-approved products. Don’t share contacts or makeup and cosmetics with other people. Use good hygiene before dressing up and applying anything to the face or eyes. If you are going to wear costume contact lenses, don’t keep them in for more than four or five hours. And try to refrain from using eye lash extensions.