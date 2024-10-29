Travis Kelce named most popular sports star to use as Halloween costume

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is much more popular than some may realize as we close in on Halloween.

The most popular sports star to dress up as for Halloween is none other than Travis Kelce, the three-time Super Bowl winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. It helps that he’s also dating the most famous and richest pop star on the planet in Swift.

A new analysis by SportsMillions, an online gambling advisory site, ranked the top 10 most popular sports stars that people celebrating Halloween are dressing up as this year. The study used average monthly Google searches to determine their rankings.

Kelce more than doubled the number of online searches per month for any other sports star.

“The ‘Traylor’ effect is in full swing, and Swifties are proving their dedication by making Kelce-themed costumes a major trend,” the SportsMillions analysis concluded.

Kelce averages about 19,400 Google searches about him every month, and the study factored in searches for Halloween costumes. No other famous jock even comes close.

Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, came in second. But the athlete had 8,919 searches for him on Google each month, well below Kelce’s total.

No Florida sports stars made the top 10 list. At least in football, the lackluster performance this year by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars might be tamping down any fan frenzies for players on those franchises.

The top 10 list was not limited to NFL players. Five NBA athletes were on the list, with LeBron James coming in No. 4.

Kelce’s teammate on the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, came in fifth on the list, with some 1,948 google searches per month.

No sports stars outside of the NFL and NBA made the top 10. There were also no female sports stars who made the list. NHL star Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild came in 15th in an expanded top 30 list. There were two MLB stars who made the top 30 list, with Edwin Rios of the Los Angeles Dodgers coming in 20th and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies coming in 29th.