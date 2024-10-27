New list ranks Halloween candies with the most sugar. Where does your favorite spooky season treat land?

Halloween can often be one of the year’s most fun traditions and is even considered the unofficial start of the holiday season. But all that Halloween candy packs an unhealthy punch if too much is eaten.

To help those who celebrate Halloween, QR Code Generator, a company that helps provide QR Codes for product identification, conducted a study to list the most sugary Halloween candies. The group ranked 100 American Halloween candies for their sugar content and the impact they have on health.

The top 10 candies with the most sugar include a lot of familiar brand names. Unsurprisingly, Pixy Stix tops the list. The popular powdered confection in an enclosed straw is nearly all sugar. According to the analysis, Pixy Stix has 95 grams of sugar in a 100-gram package.

“The sweet and sour powdered candy has enjoyed popularity among consumers since its origin in 1942. Unfortunately, per 16 gram serving, they still contain 15 grams of sugar,” the study concluded.

Jawbreakers, another favorite tradition around Halloween, was ranked second for sugar content. That treat has 94 grams of sugar in a 100-gram serving, as well as other unhealthy elements.

“A large mix of artificial flavoring and colors is necessary to create a variety of fruity flavors for this multi-layered candy. It’s important to highlight that indulging in two portions of Jawbreakers will exceed your recommended daily added sugar intake,” according to researchers.

Runts came in third, with Nerds in fourth and Pop Rocks in fifth.

The study also ranked the 10 candies with the least amount of sugar, with Red Vines Black Licorice landing on top of that list with 33 grams of sugar per a 100-gram serving. Lindt Milk Chocolate was the candy with the second-least amount of sugar, with 38 grams for every 100 grams. Haribo Goldbears was ranked third, Original Red Vines in fourth and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews in fifth.