‘Beetlejuice’ most popular Halloween film among Floridians, new study shows

One of the more fun elements of the Halloween season is watching some of the scariest films ever made. And when it comes to Floridians, they have their favorites.

But the original “Beetlejuice” appears to be the favorite Halloween film among residents in the Sunshine State, at least according to a new analysis conducted by NoDepositRewards.org, an online casino gambling advisory website. The study looked at the number of google searches for different Halloween movies and found the most searches in Florida were looking for Beetlejuice, the 1988 classic starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

The study looked at 150 of the most popular scary films and searches for the Halloween movies in a 12-month period between September 2023 to 2024. The average monthly search on Google for Floridians is what resulted in the end rankings.

“Beetlejuice” was Googled on average some 111,138 times by Floridians each month. “The film is Googled more than twice as much on average as any other Halloween movie in the state.”

Analysts did acknowledge that the long-awaited sequel, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” which was released this year, likely helped the original get more Google searches than other films in Florida. And while Beetlejuice may be technically classified as a horror film, its comedic bent helped it climb among the favorites for Floridians.

But Floridians also have a stomach for the more serious and grotesque horror films, including some that have a science fiction feel. The original “Alien,” the 1979 landmark horror film directed by Ridley Scott, has a lot of fans in Florida. NoDepositRewards analysts found the freaky deep-space horror film starring Sigourney Weaver, had about 52,815 searches on Google each month among Floridians.

“The oldest film featured in the top five, “Alien,” birthed Sigourney Weaver’s iconic heroine, Ellen Ripley, and her foe, the xenomorph,” the study found.

Completing the top 5 Halloween films favored among Floridians include:

— “Talk to Me,” a relatively recent entry into the horror genre made in 2022. It finished third most favorite among Floridians with 47,397 average monthly searches on Google in the Sunshine State.

— “Caroline” is the only animated Halloween film to make the list of most popular among Floridians. “Caroline” finished fourth most popular scary movie in the state with 44,353 google searches each month among Floridians.

— And “Scary Movie” came in as the fifth most popular horror film in the Sunshine State. According to the study, there were 42,039 monthly searches for “Scary Movie” among Floridians, again humor helping the horror film spoof’s popularity.

“While frightening horror titles become such a focus during the month of October, less intense, comedic films like “Beetlejuice” and “Scary Movie” remain popular across the country. It will be interesting to monitor the public’s interest in “Beetlejuice” over the coming months and year to see whether it remains one of the nation’s most searched-for Halloween movies after the buzz around its long-awaited sequel dies down,” said Mason Jones from NoDepositRewards.org.