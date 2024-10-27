Fort Lauderdale among 10 spookiest U.S. cities during Halloween season

Some towns are spookier than others, and Fort Lauderdale can apparently create quite a fright. The South Florida metro area is apparently among the best U.S. cities for celebrating Halloween.

FinanceBuzz, a wealth management website, compared 75 U.S. cities and measured criteria such as the availability of candy, Halloween-related events, haunted locations — both “real” and manufactured for amusement — and online search volume for Halloween-related items and other factors.

Fort Lauderdale was ranked ninth and is the only Florida city to be ranked in the top 10 Halloween towns. Orlando came in at No. 17.

The FinanceBuzz study compiled a Halloween score for each city. Toledo, Ohio, topped the list with a scary score of 73.4. Toledo is at a crossroads between Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, which makes access to regional Halloween events fairly easy.

“Toledo ranks in the top five overall for the number of pumpkin patches and Halloween parties and events per capita, and is top 10 for haunted houses per 100,000 people. Toledo also has the third-highest average search volume of any city on Google Trends when it comes to Halloween-related searches,” the study found.

Fort Lauderdale’s Halloween score was a 64 in the FinanceBuzz ranking. A steamy South Florida city might not come to an immediate reference when thinking of Halloween, which traditionally conjures up falling temperatures in the Fall. But the study found that Fort Lauderdale is pretty fright-worthy.

“Despite having one of the lowest average search volumes for Halloween-related terms in the country (47.2/100, third-lowest in the country) and an overly-hot fall climate, Fort Lauderdale still managed to be named a top 10 Halloween town thanks in large part to having 46.7 candy stores and 21.7 costume shops per 100,000 people, both of which are the highest rates of any city in the country,” the analysis concluded.

Ohio had the most cities ranked in the top 10, with three, including Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo. California had two cities in the top 10: Riverside and Oakland.