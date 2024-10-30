Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

In a lengthy post on the social platform X, the former Republican Governor of California said he “hates” politics more than ever, is not happy with either political party and would prefer to “tune out.”

But, he said, he is endorsing Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because “I will always be an American before I am a Republican.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger went on to harshly criticize Donald Trump for rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential vote.

“(R)ejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets,” he said. “To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America … a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious.”

He ended by saying the country needs to “close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger.”

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.