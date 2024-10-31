‘Poetic justice’: Ron DeSantis says ‘blundering’ Joe Biden undercut Kamala Harris’ closing argument

The Veep’s speech on the Ellipsis was eclipsed by the President’s gaffe about garbage.

That’s the take from political commentator Ron DeSantis, who remarked on the “poetic justice” of Joe Biden’s “blundering” working to undercut understudy Kamala Harris’ closing argument in the Nation’s Capital.

DeSantis dished to Fox News host Jesse Watters that Harris sought “massive production value to try to have a closing argument,” but was sabotaged by the man she replaced as the Democratic nominee earlier this year.

“Here comes old Joe blundering into the scene, saying that all the Trump supporters are garbage, totally undercutting her at that moment in the race,” DeSantis declared.

The Governor had stressed a strong relationship with Biden in the wake of destructive hurricanes this season, but true to past form, once the storms passed, the familiar rhetoric returned about the President.

President Biden seemed to compare Trump supporters to “garbage” in the wake of a comedian’s description of Puerto Rico as an “island of floating garbage” Sunday at a Trump rally in New York. A transcript cast some doubt as to whether the President was referring to supporters writ large or the roast comic cooked by many in the wake of comments more suited to a comedy club than the close of a campaign.

But Republican House members are casting doubt on the transcript as “false.”

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer argue that the clean-up attempt violates the Presidential Records Act of 1978.

Regardless of the quote, the political impact is being felt from Biden’s ill-timed remarks, as comments from DeSantis and many others on the right shows this week, offering effective counterprogramming to the self-inflicted crisis created by the “Kill Tony” booking in the Big Apple.