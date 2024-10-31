October 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Poetic justice’: Ron DeSantis says ‘blundering’ Joe Biden undercut Kamala Harris’ closing argument

A.G. GancarskiOctober 30, 20243min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.30.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

APoliticalHeadlines

UF Health goes mobile with new cancer treatment vehicle

HeadlinesInfluence

Halloween is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations

DeSantis biden
'This is blowing up in their face.'

The Veep’s speech on the Ellipsis was eclipsed by the President’s gaffe about garbage.

That’s the take from political commentator Ron DeSantis, who remarked on the “poetic justice” of Joe Biden’s “blundering” working to undercut understudy Kamala Harris’ closing argument in the Nation’s Capital.

DeSantis dished to Fox News host Jesse Watters that Harris sought “massive production value to try to have a closing argument,” but was sabotaged by the man she replaced as the Democratic nominee earlier this year.

“Here comes old Joe blundering into the scene, saying that all the Trump supporters are garbage, totally undercutting her at that moment in the race,” DeSantis declared.

The Governor had stressed a strong relationship with Biden in the wake of destructive hurricanes this season, but true to past form, once the storms passed, the familiar rhetoric returned about the President.

President Biden seemed to compare Trump supporters to “garbage” in the wake of a comedian’s description of Puerto Rico as an “island of floating garbage” Sunday at a Trump rally in New York. A transcript cast some doubt as to whether the President was referring to supporters writ large or the roast comic cooked by many in the wake of comments more suited to a comedy club than the close of a campaign.

But Republican House members are casting doubt on the transcript as “false.”

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer argue that the clean-up attempt violates the Presidential Records Act of 1978.

Regardless of the quote, the political impact is being felt from Biden’s ill-timed remarks, as comments from DeSantis and many others on the right shows this week, offering effective counterprogramming to the self-inflicted crisis created by the “Kill Tony” booking in the Big Apple.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 10.30.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

2 comments

  • I Am Garbage

    October 30, 2024 at 8:40 pm

    I love that guy Slo Joe Biden. #1 Republican recruiter for the month of October.

    Reply

  • EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    October 30, 2024 at 8:43 pm

    America just loves the fact that Ron and The Beautiful Casey Desantis will occupy THE WHITE HOUSE for the next 12 years following Don “THE DONALD” TRUMPS upcoming 4 year term.
    EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories