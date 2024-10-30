Last Call for 10.30.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

If you had “Florida Man threatens voters with a machete” on your bingo card, congrats — you just hit the jackpot.

Today in Duval County, an 18-year-old showed up at an early voting location and brandished an 18-inch machete in an apparent attempt to intimidate Kamala Harris supporters.

According to multiple reports, Caleb James Williams came to the Neptune Beach polling place with a group of Donald Trump supporters, though Williams was the only adult in the cohort. None of the minors accompanying Williams have been accused of wrongdoing.

Neptune Beach police arrested Williams, who faces a felony charge of aggravated assault against a person over age 65 — a 71-year-old woman told police that Williams held the machete over his head and approached her in a threatening manner.

Williams is also being charged with a misdemeanor for improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon.

Following his arrest, Democrats were quick to condemn the display.

“I am truly disturbed by the violent incident that occurred this week at the Beaches Branch Library Early Voting location. Voter intimidation has no place in our democracy. In fact – it’s illegal, and I applaud Neptune Beach Police for their swift response. We must not allow politicians who seek to divide us to scare us into not voting,” said Sen. Tracie Davis, who represents the Jacksonville area.

Duval Democratic Party Chair Daniel Henry added: “Violence and intimidation have no place in our democratic process. The Duval County Democratic Party stands with those who seek to express their views peacefully and without fear of reprisal.”

Duval Republicans likewise condemned Williams, though in a contorted statement seemingly blaming Democrats for creating “an environment of high tension.”

“To say that I am disturbed is an understatement.”

— Neptune Beach Chief of Police Michael Key, on Florida Man’s machete-wielding expedition to the polls.

