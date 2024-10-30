Florida GOP stretches early vote edge over Dems closer to 700,000

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, a total of 2,564,067 Republicans have already voted in Florida as of the close of business Tuesday, putting Democrats in a 667,959 raw vote hole.

While there is no guarantee that registered Republicans (or Democrats, for that matter) are voting for their own party’s candidates, the numerical edge for Republicans continues to build as time runs out for the opposition party to close the gap.

Republicans are deriving their strength from a massive edge in early, in-person voting, casting a majority of the 3,340,065 votes at polling places throughout the state’s 67 counties.

While the 1,721,624 GOP ballots aren’t quite doubling the 904,239 cast by Democrats, that lopsided tally is the story of the election thus far.

Despite having no get-out-the-vote operation for no-party and minor party candidates, those unaligned voters are showing up, with 76,677 third party registrants voting in person along with 637,525 no-party registrants.

Democrats have a plurality of the 2,357,922 mail ballots received already, but Republicans are competitive, with 842,443 mailed in compared to 991,859 from Democrats. A total of 49,000 minor party voters and 474,620 no-party voters have also exercised their franchise.