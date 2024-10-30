October 30, 2024
Florida GOP stretches early vote edge over Dems closer to 700,000
Image via Fresh Take Florida.

A.G. Gancarski
October 30, 2024

Early Voting vote sticker
The lead keeps growing.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, a total of 2,564,067 Republicans have already voted in Florida as of the close of business Tuesday, putting Democrats in a 667,959 raw vote hole.

While there is no guarantee that registered Republicans (or Democrats, for that matter) are voting for their own party’s candidates, the numerical edge for Republicans continues to build as time runs out for the opposition party to close the gap.

Republicans are deriving their strength from a massive edge in early, in-person voting, casting a majority of the 3,340,065 votes at polling places throughout the state’s 67 counties.

While the 1,721,624 GOP ballots aren’t quite doubling the 904,239 cast by Democrats, that lopsided tally is the story of the election thus far.

Despite having no get-out-the-vote operation for no-party and minor party candidates, those unaligned voters are showing up, with 76,677 third party registrants voting in person along with 637,525 no-party registrants.

Democrats have a plurality of the 2,357,922 mail ballots received already, but Republicans are competitive, with 842,443 mailed in compared to 991,859 from Democrats. A total of 49,000 minor party voters and 474,620 no-party voters have also exercised their franchise.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Dont Say FLA

    October 30, 2024 at 1:59 pm

    I heard Republicans were supposed to personally hand deliver their ballots to Maga Lardo because that is the only way Trump can be sure he gets all his votes counted.

    The thinking seems to be that only if Trump counts them first can he be sure he’ll get all his votes. Otherwise the Republican Governor and Republican Secretary of State might steal the election (same as Georgia in 2020), and, for reasons never explained in any way by any one, give it to the cat Democrats.

    I’m not sure how true any of that is, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. IOW, just follow the directions that came with your ballot. Do not, whatever you might do or do not do, do not hand deliver your ballot to Maga Lardo.

    Like Biden says, “Don’t. Just don’t.” Don’t hand deliver your ballot to Maga Lardo.

  • White Spiteful Devil Rapist Trump

    October 30, 2024 at 2:30 pm

    Why Trump is doomed politically in NC ,it will be a steal for Democrats in NC ,not literally but figuratively Google Mark Robinson Polls

Categories