Lincoln Project podcast books journalism legend Bob Woodward

The Lincoln Project podcast announced a slate of high-profile guests leading up to Election Day, including an episode with renowned investigative journalist-turned-author Bob Woodward.

The episode features podcast host and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson and Woodward discussing his new book, “War.” As the Lincoln Project is one of the foremost “Never Trump” organizations, the pair also delve into “the dangers of Trump returning to the presidency.”

Woodward is best known for his and fellow journalist Carl Bernstein’s reporting on the Watergate scandal, for which The Washington Post received a Pulitzer Prize in 1973. He has since written more than 20 nonfiction books, most of which have been bestsellers.

The episode is available now.

The Lincoln Project podcast is following that up with five more episodes due to release between now and Election Day.

Guests include former Trump administration national security staffer Olivia Troye, whose episode is also available now. Congressional candidate and Donald Trump whistleblower Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is scheduled for Thursday’s show; Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who was injured during the Jan. 6 attacks is set for Friday; and an episode with former U.S. Adam Kinzinger will drop on Monday.

A special Election Day podcast with Lincoln Project’s political team rounds out the list.

All episodes of the Lincoln Project podcast are available here.