October 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lincoln Project podcast books journalism legend Bob Woodward
Bob Woodward's book was just one part of a very interesting week in DC.

Peter SchorschOctober 30, 20243min4

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

New ads lean on faith, belief in God to back initiative protecting abortion rights

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘I know police, and she’s great’: Michael Bay endorses Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ex-Miami Mayor competes with property-assessing vet for Miami-Dade Property Appraiser job

BOB WOODWARD
Woodward is the first of several high-profile guests scheduled over the next week.

The Lincoln Project podcast announced a slate of high-profile guests leading up to Election Day, including an episode with renowned investigative journalist-turned-author Bob Woodward.

The episode features podcast host and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson and Woodward discussing his new book, “War.” As the Lincoln Project is one of the foremost “Never Trump” organizations, the pair also delve into “the dangers of Trump returning to the presidency.”

Woodward is best known for his and fellow journalist Carl Bernstein’s reporting on the Watergate scandal, for which The Washington Post received a Pulitzer Prize in 1973. He has since written more than 20 nonfiction books, most of which have been bestsellers.

The episode is available now.

The Lincoln Project podcast is following that up with five more episodes due to release between now and Election Day.

Guests include former Trump administration national security staffer Olivia Troye, whose episode is also available now. Congressional candidate and Donald Trump whistleblower Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is scheduled for Thursday’s show; Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who was injured during the Jan. 6 attacks is set for Friday; and an episode with former U.S. Adam Kinzinger will drop on Monday.

A special Election Day podcast with Lincoln Project’s political team rounds out the list.

All episodes of the Lincoln Project podcast are available here.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'God bless you': Joe Ladapo backs home grow in fight against larger recreational pot initiative

nextFlorida GOP stretches early vote edge over Dems closer to 700,000

4 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    October 30, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    If Woodward and Bernstein did their exact same jobs today that they did in the early 1970s, half of Americans wouldn’t believe their reporting and would insist with absolute, ironclad (delusions of) certainty that Woodward and Bernstein were lying, cheating, child molesting devil worshipers who should be hung.

    If that sounds like something you might do, please seek help.

    Reply

    • Biden is Garbage

      October 30, 2024 at 2:27 pm

      Take your own advice, psycho. You belong in a padded cell.

      Reply

  • White Spiteful Devil Rapist Trump

    October 30, 2024 at 2:01 pm

    The danger about Trump,he believes this delusional shit in his head, when nobody else,but MAGA supporters are suffering from mindless Trump Psychosis Google Trump F Mexican Google John Kennedy Mexican Cat Food Google Trump Puerto Rican Protesters Google Trump MAGA Psychosis

    Reply

    • Biden is Garbage

      October 30, 2024 at 2:29 pm

      Your obsession proves you are insane. Try not to shoot up another school, transurrectionist.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories