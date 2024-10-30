‘God bless you’: Joe Ladapo backs home grow in fight against larger recreational pot initiative

Florida’s Surgeon General seems to be arguing that people with green thumbs should have a right to expand their horticultural horizons.

During elliptical comments denouncing Amendment 3, the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana question on the ballot this Fall, Joseph Ladapo gave the green light to cultivation and use.

“It’s not a marijuana legalization. Like, that is actually not what it is. It is a bad relationship,” Ladapo said to describe his framing of the arrangement the amendment would set up, before discussing marijuana legalization more generally.

“I don’t love drugs, but I think it’s fine for people to, you know, you want to grow marijuana in your yard, you want to have parties, hang out with your friends, God bless you. I want you to do it with open eyes and know that, you know, it’s not something that you get to do for free because it kills brain cells. It has other health effects. But, you know, most people are on the same page about that.”

The amendment would legalize recreational marijuana possession and purchase at retail outlets, and requires 60% support to pass. In additional comments Wednesday in Orlando, Ladapo described Amendment 3 as “preposterous,” “absurd,” “disgusting” and “revolting.”

The amendment, which was shaped by restrictions against overly broad citizens’ initiatives, does not contemplate home grow, which has never been considered seriously by the Legislature.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers, whose company has been the leading backer of the amendment push, has said her company has backed home grow in other markets, and would support expansion of that model in Florida if recreational use is approved by voters. But that would likely require signoff from legislators.