Hillary Clinton heads to Tampa for Kamala Harris

A former Democratic presidential candidate will be making the case for the current one, trying to mobilize voters in a key media market on Saturday.

Hillary Clinton will be in Tampa at 10:30 a.m. on behalf of Kamala Harris, the Democratic campaign announced. More details will follow.

Clinton will be speaking later that day at the Straz Center, where she will be “discussing her newest book, “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, & Liberty.”

“At each event, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will take the audience on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of,” the event page promises.

Clinton, the former First Lady, Secretary of State and U.S. Senator from New York, endorsed Harris earlier this year.

“Kamala cares about kids, families and cares about America. Donald only cares about himself. On her first day in court, Kamala said five words that still guide her: ‘Kamala Harris, for the people.’ That’s something Donald Trump will never understand.”

While Democrats are dominating early voting in Hillsborough County, Republicans lead overall by nearly 668,000 votes through the end of Tuesday’s electoral action.