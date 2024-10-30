Hillary Clinton heads to Tampa for Kamala Harris

A former Democratic presidential candidate will be making the case for the current one, trying to mobilize voters in a key media market on Saturday.
Hillary Clinton will be in Tampa at 10:30 a.m. on behalf of Kamala Harris, the Democratic campaign announced. More details will follow.
Clinton will be speaking later that day at the Straz Center, where she will be “discussing her newest book, “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, & Liberty.”
“At each event, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will take the audience on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of,” the event page promises.
Clinton, the former First Lady, Secretary of State and U.S. Senator from New York, endorsed Harris earlier this year.
“Kamala cares about kids, families and cares about America. Donald only cares about himself. On her first day in court, Kamala said five words that still guide her: ‘Kamala Harris, for the people.’ That’s something Donald Trump will never understand.”
While Democrats are dominating early voting in Hillsborough County, Republicans lead overall by nearly 668,000 votes through the end of Tuesday’s electoral action.
6 comments
S.U. Porter
October 30, 2024 at 3:24 pm
“That’s something Donald Trump will never understand.”
Well, his supporters understand it, and so day after day they turn out by the tens of thousands to cheer for him, far more than will take a step out of their way for Kamala, and most certainly for Hillary.
This election has become a referendum on Trump, and when he wins next Tuesday, Democrats from the Atlantic to the Pacific are going to have to face the fact that they turned themselves, their party and the American way of life inside out because they were deluded by their self-induced fright over the loss of their power.
Dont Say FLA
October 30, 2024 at 3:31 pm
The critical bit most Trump supporters do not realize about “for the people” is that he’s lying to them. Again. And they’re falling for it. Again. They keep falling for it. Every. Single. Time.
If God’s good graces are again with the USA and Trump loses yet again, when he runs again in 4 more years, will all y’all fall for his nonsense once again?
Fool me once. Fool me twice. Fool me thrice. Fool me four times? There’s not even a saying for people who get fooled that many times. Quadrafooled, perhaps?
Biden is Garbage
October 30, 2024 at 4:11 pm
You scumbags are dumb enough to swallow the pathetic garbage you blue God’s throw in your face at your own expense and everyone else.
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
October 30, 2024 at 4:09 pm
Good afternoon America,
The DNC sending Granny Hillery down to Tampa is the DNC’s goodbye kiss to Kammala.
Let “The Fat Lady Sing”.
Thank you America,
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
Marvin
October 30, 2024 at 4:15 pm
An endorsement from hillary plus $5 won’t buy you a cup of coffee.
Same goes for all those “celebrities” the dems always trot out.
ScienceBLVR
October 30, 2024 at 4:29 pm
Not tens of thousands… 2,864,974… that’s the number of Americans who preferred Hillary over Herr Trump. Electoral College was easily manipulated as were/are those poor saps who buy his bibles and his bu!!$hit.