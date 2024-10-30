Jacksonville Bold for 10.30.24: Cuts like a knife

In a reminder of how fractious the 2024 Presidential Election promises to be, an 18-year-old Donald Trump supporter showed up at an early voting location in Duval County brandishing a weapon.

Per multiple reports, Caleb Williams showed up with a group of other Trump supporters before flashing an 18-inch machete at supporters of Kamala Harris.

Duval Democrats were quick to condemn the election intimidation.

“Violence and intimidation have no place in our democratic process. The Duval County Democratic Party stands with those who seek to express their views peacefully and without fear of reprisal,” posted Chair Daniel Henry to social media.

The local GOP offered a statement seemingly contextualizing the threats of violence by pointing to rhetoric from Democrats and framing Republicans as the actual victims.

“The Republican Party of Duval County thanks law enforcement for swiftly apprehending the individual involved. In an environment of high political tension, where President Trump has survived two assassination attempts and Republican supporters are derided as Nazis and called ‘garbage’ by Joe Biden, we urge calm as we approach the end of this election season.”

Law enforcement seems to take this more seriously than the local GOP, avoiding equivocations about “high political tension” and selective quotations of the current President.

“Ensuring everyone’s right to vote is crucial, and it will not be impeded upon in Neptune Beach or Duval County. This goes way beyond expressing freedom of speech. To say your piece is your First Amendment protected right, but that goes out the window the moment you raise a machete over your head in a threatening manner,” Neptune Beach Chief of Police Michael Key said to WJXT.

“To say that I am disturbed is an understatement. I am mad that this happened in Neptune Beach.”

Scott swings through

Most races on the Duval County ballot have all the drama of an ingredient label on a box of cereal.

But the sole statewide race this cycle has more suspense.

To that end, Sen. Rick Scott came to town on Saturday, bringing Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso with him.

“Floridians are making their voices heard at the ballot box during early voting, but we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas for a single minute. I’m incredibly grateful to have Sen. John Barrasso here on the campaign trail with me, helping continue to get out the vote and going door-to-door with me and Ann to make sure everyone goes to vote,” Scott said.

“Rick is a leader who’s delivered real results for Florida and our country. He is committed to putting American families first. His dedication to growing the economy, protecting families and communities and standing up for veterans resonates across Florida and far beyond. Rick knows the meaning of hard work, and nobody outworks him. He’s the tough leader we need to continue fighting for Florida and ensuring a stronger, safer future for all Americans,” Barrasso affirmed.

Scott’s principal opponent, Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, has campaigned in Jacksonville throughout this cycle and likely will be in town again.

Duval County is one of the few bellwethers in the state, flipping from Republican to Democrat depending on the race. It went Republican up and down the ballot in 2022 but elected a Democratic Mayor and property appraiser last year.

Travel transparency

Jacksonville’s Democratic Mayor is releasing figures regarding what she paid for and didn’t during the city’s trade mission to London, just hours after a Republican City Council member called for an “audit.”

We are told that the released figures, which the executive branch touts as “transparency,” respond to Terrance Freeman’s communiqué earlier on Monday pleading for “Sunshine.”

Donna Deegan, who went to Italy after representing the city in England during the annual trip when the Jaguars play in the capital city, is announcing that spending for the trade mission was around $21,000.

“The only taxpayer expense for Mayor Deegan’s travel is her $2,978.18 hotel stay in London. She paid for her own flights to London and meals like she did last year,” spokesperson Philip Perry said Monday afternoon.

Perry, Director of Economic Development Ed Randolph and Director of Sports & Entertainment Alex Alston accompanied Deegan. Perry says the Mayor paid for her “pre-planned vacation,” including round-trip travel to Italy.

The Mayor’s Office says the trip was legit and with explicit business purposes.

“Transparency is a priority for Mayor Deegan, and her travel for city business is a matter of public record. As such, this information will always be made available to the public regardless of who is requesting it,” the Mayor’s Office says.

“The Mayor was in London from Oct. 12-15. She participated in the UK government’s International Investment Summit, met with multiple banking and fintech companies, met with the U.S. Ambassador to the UK and embassy staff and gave economic development interviews. All these efforts were geared to bring jobs and businesses back to Jacksonville,” the statement continues.

Freeman’s audit requests suggest Deegan was “skipping out on official business,” which “raises serious questions” about using public funds on the now-annual international trip to recruit businesses while the Jaguars play games in the British capital.

The Council member wants answers about costs — and whether taxpayers chipped in — including “airfare, lodging and meals,” how many staff members and “accompanying guests” were on the trip, what other locations they visited and whether “donation, reimbursement and travel policies” were violated between Oct. 12 and Oct. 21.

It remains to be seen if this will close the case for Freeman, who was appointed to the City Council in 2018 and will term out in 2027. Some GOP insiders are floating Freeman as a potential mayoral candidate.

What’s in your wallet?

If you own a home, Tax Collector Jim Overton has a Halloween trick for you.

Though it’s 2024, his office penalizes credit card users, charging them a 2.5% surcharge for plastic payments.

But pay online anyway, advises the veteran Republican politico in a notice to be sent Thursday to 378,000 property owners.

“Online payments are the quickest, easiest and most efficient way for customers to pay their tax bills,” Overton said. “Customers (needing) to pay in person are asked to use the Join the Line feature on www.duvaltc.com which allows them to add themselves to a virtual online queue prior to arriving at the branch to reserve their place in line. Once the customer is in the queue, they will receive text message updates regarding their place in line and will be notified when they should arrive at the branch for service.”

Expect those bills to contain another unwelcome surprise. Redfin notes that local property taxes have increased 59.6% since 2019 to $228 per month.

Are taxpayers getting their money’s worth? Or will higher bills and breakdowns in city services lead to people moving to newer construction in outlying counties that aren’t as burdened by legacy costs as Jacksonville?

Murder movement

Jacksonville’s homicide rate is down over last year, a hopeful sign for public safety.

Per WJXT: “Murders are down 50% from the same time last year. According to News4JAX records, as of Oct. 28, 2023, 104 murders had been reported. So far this year, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has recorded 50 murders, with another five incidents still pending classification.”

ICARE, which historically presses JSO for accountability, credits Sheriff TK Waters with quelling the violence at the source, with a “special task force that’s working to combat the violence that’s going on because, in our research, we discovered that it’s just a small group that’s perpetuating the violence that’s taking place in our city.”

Vet bet

St. Johns County is giving a boost to veterans and dependents, with “complimentary passport and wedding photos, notary services, and recording services for DD-214s to veterans, active-duty military, reservists, and their dependents Nov. 1 through Nov. 29.”

The DD-214 will kept digitally, meaning that the document will be available even if the paper goes missing.

“These are important services,” said Clerk-designee, John Rundgren. “Waiving the standard fees is one small way we can thank and honor our veterans who have served and sacrificed for our freedom and American way of life.”

This free service will be available at several locations, including the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine, the Julington Creek Annex, and the Ponte Vedra Beach Annex, 151 Sawgrass Corners Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach.

Bring your DD-214, military identification, or a driver’s license with a veteran’s designation to prove eligibility.

Fair-well

This year is your last shot if you want to catch the Jacksonville Fair downtown.

Next year, the long-running event moves to the Westside, as the Florida Times-Union notes.

“The existing facility will be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan in early 2025. Ground was broken in early October for a new fairground on 80 acres adjacent to the Jacksonville Equestrian Center and Cecil Aquatics Center on the Westside. Plans call for a year-round venue with exhibition facilities, an amphitheater, a pedestrian mall and parking,” says Tom Szaroleta.

Of course, the best deal is the ticket, which includes admission and unlimited rides. It will cost fairgoers $35 Monday through Thursday and $40 on the weekend.

The fair runs from Nov. 7 through Nov. 17.

Points of Light

JEA recognizes “people behind the scenes in local agencies who go above and beyond to help income-constrained customers in the community” by offering help paying utility bills.

This year’s Light It Forward award winners include Nicole Andrews, the LJD Jewish Family & Community Services, Inc. geriatric case manager; Christopher Jones, the City of Jacksonville Emergency Home Energy Assistance program manager; and Jessica Kloke, the Northeast Florida AIDS Network director of special programs and administration.

“At JEA, we believe in the power of partnership. Our customers count on us to deliver reliable services at reasonable rates. We are proud to work alongside these dedicated agencies, forming robust partnerships that serve our community’s most vulnerable residents,” says CEO Vickie Cavey.

Food fight

All’s not well with Chartwells and the Duval County School District.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, representing cafeteria workers, is unhappy with labor talks with Chartwells K12, the district’s food vendor.

“Chartwells employees suffer from chronic understaffing in schools, increased workload with a lack of retention of quality staff due to low wages and lack of benefits that traditional school district employees enjoy,” the union claims via WJXT.

The fight is over $2 an hour.

The union wants the cooks and support staff to make $15 an hour, but the district is locked into the state minimum wage of $13.

Beaming with pride

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is celebrating a major milestone in one of its most significant capital projects.

Mass Transit Magazine reported that “the final structural beam of the Autonomous Innovation Center (AIC) building frame was raised into place” last week.

JTA is planning to launch its Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) in June, which is a big deal for one of the agency’s most hyped projects.

“As a leader for piloting autonomous vehicle technology, this construction milestone means Jacksonville is one step closer to bringing the next generation of mobility solutions to life,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “The JTA and our partners recognize that integrating autonomous vehicles in our transportation system not only enhances mobility but also plays a critical role in driving workforce and economic development.”

Not clucking around

Though there is no shortage of options for battered and sizzled fowl, a new chick monger is entering a crowded fried chicken market, per the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Slim Chickens is coming to Glen Kernan Park, reports Karen Mathis, given that site review plans are already publicized for a 3,000-square-foot storefront.

While the ultimate construction date isn’t known, soon, people in the Butler Boulevard and Hodges area will be able to feast on chicken and waffles, hot wings, and other culinary delights.

Florida already has multiple locations, but the chain is nationwide, with locations as far away as Washington State.

From baking to banking

Murray Hill residents who want a focaccia may have to leave the Edgewood Avenue corridor.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is they will have a new credit union where a bakery used to be.

Alexandra Mansfield reports that Community First bought the former site of Edgewood Bakery, which had been empty for eight years.

The credit union is reviewing the 75-year-old structure to determine whether it can be renovated or if it needs to be built anew.

“Community First has a long history of serving our members and being strong community partners,” said Sam Inman, president and CEO of Community First. “We intend for this future Murray Hill location to become an asset to the historic Edgewood Avenue Business Corridor retail strip that has been serving the neighborhood for almost 100 years.”

Termite trouble

What WOOD you do?

That’s the question facing Jacksonville homeowners, per First Coast News, as the Formosan Subterranean termite is making inroads into Northeast Florida.

The entomologist they consulted says it’s a good idea to reach out to a local exterminator.

“So, having confirmation what species [of termites] you have is very important and more important to us,” Dr. Thomas Chouvenc said. “We can put a dot on the map. Therefore, you know if your neighborhood is at risk of an infestation by this species.”

It’s Georgia-Florida Week

Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game does not have the flavor of some past rivalry matchups, but both teams have something substantial to play for (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Of course, Georgia (6-1, 4-1 in SEC) is continuing its march back to the College Football Playoffs. Despite a loss to Alabama this season, with the playoffs expanded to 12 teams, the Bulldogs will likely be in the national championship tournament if they take care of business the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs are ranked second in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll and come to Jacksonville with a local product, former Mandarin High School star Carson Beck, at quarterback.

At one point, Beck was projected as the first pick of the NFL draft, although his season has been just OK. Beck has completed 66% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Last season, he tossed 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Then again, he had future NFL draft picks Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey catching passes.

Looking past the Florida game, the Bulldogs travel to face 19th-ranked Ole Miss on Nov. 9, then host #7 Tennessee the following Saturday. If they get through those games unscathed, they’ll finish the season against UMass and Georgia Tech, which should provide little opposition. Then, potentially, the SEC championship game.

While Georgia eyes a return to the playoffs, Florida (4-3, 2-2) is looking to remain in contention for a bowl game and to keep the coaching staff employed. The Gators beat Kentucky 48-20 two Saturdays ago and then had last weekend off. They have turned the offense’s reins over to freshman DJ Lagway, who has shown promise but has room for improvement after throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

In his last two games, against Tennessee and Kentucky, Lagway has completed 16 of 31 passes, just over 50%.

After facing Georgia, the Gators will travel to Texas and have home games against LSU and Ole Miss, all ranked teams, before ending the regular season at Florida State.

The series has always been one built on streaks.

Between 1974 and 1989, Georgia won 13 of 16 games played between the two schools. Then, beginning with Steve Spurrier’s arrival, the Gators won 18 of the next 21 games. The Bulldogs won three straight before Florida won three in a row. Since 2017, the series has been dominated by Georgia, with the Dogs winning six of the last seven games.

The game has been played in Jacksonville every year since 1933 except for two seasons when then-Jacksonville Municipal Stadium was being renovated in preparation for the Jaguars’ debut in the NFL.

With construction of the Jaguars’ “Stadium of the Future” to begin after the current NFL season ends, where the team will play in 2026 and 2027 remains to be determined. The Jaguars will play with a reduced capacity in 2026 of approximately 43,500, which is well below the number preferred by the college game.

In 2027, the Jaguars will play an entire season away from Jacksonville before the new stadium opens, tentatively in August 2028.

The game could be played on campus for two seasons, as in 1994 and 1995.