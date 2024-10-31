Florida GOP sees ‘desperation’ in Hillary Clinton campaign stop for Kamala Harris

Hillsborough County Democrats are going to party like it’s 2016 on Saturday, when former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton swings through Tampa as a Kamala Harris surrogate.
The Republican Party of Florida says they aren’t impressed.
“Right on cue, following Joe Biden shamelessly calling Trump supporters garbage, the Harris Campaign is bringing the Pioneer in Trump Derangement Syndrome to Florida: Hillary Rodham Clinton, better known as ‘Crooked Hillary,’” said Florida GOP Chair Evan Power.
Clinton’s visit coincides with a speaking engagement later Saturday at the Straz Center, where she is promoting a book. Yet Power sees no coincidence in what he calls “a final act of desperation for the Florida Democrats, as the GOP is turning out the early vote numbers at a record pace, with more than a 700,000-vote advantage to date.”
“The only ‘garbage’ we see in Florida is Kamala’s ‘deplorable’ economic policies, dangerous open border, and broken promises,” Power said, before taking a shot at the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party.
“Nikki Fried is delusional if she thinks Hillary will make Kamala Harris more appealing to Florida voters when they have continuously rejected her dangerous Democrat policies that have crippled our economy, opened our borders, and made the world a dangerous place. We are confident that President Trump will fix all that Kamala has broken.”
6 comments
KathrynA
October 31, 2024 at 11:51 am
Hardly! Certainly is quality way above Hulk Hogan, Rudi Guillani and so many others at the Madison Square Gardens!
PeterH
October 31, 2024 at 11:59 am
Republican Evan Power sounds anxious and stressed. I can’t imagine why!?!?! LOL
Michael
October 31, 2024 at 12:07 pm
Unless Evan Power apologizes to the people of Puerto Rico first, he has no standing to criticize.
Michael K
October 31, 2024 at 12:20 pm
Welcome, Madame Secretary!
By the way, Biden did not call Trump supporters a name – he was referring to the MSG rally where speaker after speaker, including the former president, hurled vulgar, racist, sexist and xenophobic slurs. He was referring to a comedian who echoed Trump’s October 25 remark that “the United States is the garbage can of the world.”
I challenge anyone to cite one instance where Vice President Harris called Trump supporters a derogatory name. But I can send you thousands of links where Trump has called the Vice President and others vile, nasty names, as he always does. So stop clutching your pearls and grow up.
White Spiteful Devil Rapist Trump
October 31, 2024 at 12:21 pm
Be sure to set your MAGA trash out on election day by the curb Florida for disposable,be sure to wear protective coverings at all ,so you want be infected
Cheesy Floridian
October 31, 2024 at 12:42 pm
If we want change we have to elect different people.