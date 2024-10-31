Florida GOP sees ‘desperation’ in Hillary Clinton campaign stop for Kamala Harris

Hillsborough County Democrats are going to party like it’s 2016 on Saturday, when former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton swings through Tampa as a Kamala Harris surrogate.

The Republican Party of Florida says they aren’t impressed.

“Right on cue, following Joe Biden shamelessly calling Trump supporters garbage, the Harris Campaign is bringing the Pioneer in Trump Derangement Syndrome to Florida: Hillary Rodham Clinton, better known as ‘Crooked Hillary,’” said Florida GOP Chair Evan Power.

Clinton’s visit coincides with a speaking engagement later Saturday at the Straz Center, where she is promoting a book. Yet Power sees no coincidence in what he calls “a final act of desperation for the Florida Democrats, as the GOP is turning out the early vote numbers at a record pace, with more than a 700,000-vote advantage to date.”

“The only ‘garbage’ we see in Florida is Kamala’s ‘deplorable’ economic policies, dangerous open border, and broken promises,” Power said, before taking a shot at the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

“Nikki Fried is delusional if she thinks Hillary will make Kamala Harris more appealing to Florida voters when they have continuously rejected her dangerous Democrat policies that have crippled our economy, opened our borders, and made the world a dangerous place. We are confident that President Trump will fix all that Kamala has broken.”