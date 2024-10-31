Famous Disney World hotel is getting the biggest makeover in its history

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is undergoing a $275 million, multiyear renovation and expansion that will add more event space and upgrade hotel rooms, the hotel announced this week.

It is the biggest expansion in the Disney World property’s 35-year history. The hotel is famous for its 55-foot dolphin figures and 47-foot swan figures and was the vision of legendary architect Michael Graves.

“The expansion will bring the triplex’s total meeting space to 469,000 square feet between its three buildings, the Swan, Dolphin and Swan Reserve to go with its 2,619 guest rooms making it one of the largest convention properties on the East Coast,” the hotel said in a press release. “The additional space will expand the hotel’s largest contiguous event space to 175,000 square feet, making it among the largest hotel spaces in the country.”

The project will start next month and is expected to be completed by Summer 2026.

The expansion includes building a new two-story annex at the Walt Disney World Dolphin which will add 41,000 square feet of multipurpose space and 24,000 square feet of additional pre-function space on the first floor, along with an elegant 41,000 square-foot ballroom and a 14,000 square-foot foyer on the second floor.

“Upon entry into the new structure, guests will be greeted by an airy, open atrium, featuring natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows, complete with a winding staircase and two-story chandelier,” the hotel said in a press release. “The property’s original Michael Graves design inspiration will carry through the new space with a modern flair, featuring water themes alongside warm, wooden touches.”

The project also includes upgrading all the guest rooms in the Walt Disney World Swan that will be completed in 2024, as well as renovating the hotel’s existing 333,000 square feet of meeting space at the Swan and Dolphin.

“We look forward to delivering such a major transformation for our customers. These enhancements will be a great addition to our iconic and award-winning operation,” said Area General Manager Sean Verney. “It positions our property to remain at the forefront of meeting and convention venues globally.”