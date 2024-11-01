November 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis expresses ‘concern’ that Donald Trump can’t crack Kamala Harris’ ‘blue wall’

A.G. GancarskiNovember 1, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Candidates clash for vital Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller job

HeadlinesInfluence

George Will praises dynamic Florida as he boos the state of national politics

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Republicans near 3 million raw votes, continue to expand lead over Democrats

DeSantis Shapiro Daily Wire
'He's got to win one of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.'

Donald Trump’s Presidential Election in 2016 was predicated on sweeping a trio of states (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) known as the “blue wall” because they had been Democratic holds for decades otherwise.

In 2024, these states combine for 44 of the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the election. And Trump’s former rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is expressing “concern” that Kamala Harris will do what Joe Biden did and hold all three, potentially narrowing Trump’s path to the White House.

“I would say the concern would just simply be, you know, to win, he can’t just win Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina. He’s got to win one of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan,” DeSantis told Ben Shapiro this week.

“Those did not perform well for us in the Midterms, different than a Presidential Election, but what was going on in those states that we did so bad as Republicans and are we going to be able to get the turnout to be able to win one of those? You know, I think ultimately he’s in a good position to do that, but that was really what the election’s (going to come down to),” DeSantis added.

DeSantis has “doubt” that Harris can win “North Carolina and Georgia,” arguing that “she’s the most liberal candidate that’s ever been put up by the Democratic Party.”

“I know the demographics and those states have changed a little bit,” DeSantis acknowledged. “But I just don’t think that she’s going to do it. So she’s got to win all three of those (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). Donald Trump needs to win one of those.”

RealClearPolitics shows Harris is up by less than a point in the average Wisconsin and Michigan poll, while Trump is up by less than a point in the average Pennsylvania survey. These states look to be as closely contested as they were the last two times Trump was on the November ballot.

If Harris sweeps all three, she will have the 270 electoral votes necessary to win, assuming her campaign doesn’t collapse in another state where victory is expected.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGeorge Will praises dynamic Florida as he boos the state of national politics

nextCandidates clash for vital Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller job

One comment

  • PeterH

    November 1, 2024 at 10:06 am

    There should be absolutely no shock or surprise that a hateful spiteful autocratic Republican convicted felon candidate who has deliberately disenfranchised every ethnic group and minority faction in America would lose to a highly qualified intelligent caring Democrat.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories