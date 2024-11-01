Ron DeSantis expresses ‘concern’ that Donald Trump can’t crack Kamala Harris’ ‘blue wall’

Donald Trump’s Presidential Election in 2016 was predicated on sweeping a trio of states (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) known as the “blue wall” because they had been Democratic holds for decades otherwise.

In 2024, these states combine for 44 of the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the election. And Trump’s former rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is expressing “concern” that Kamala Harris will do what Joe Biden did and hold all three, potentially narrowing Trump’s path to the White House.

“I would say the concern would just simply be, you know, to win, he can’t just win Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina. He’s got to win one of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan,” DeSantis told Ben Shapiro this week.

“Those did not perform well for us in the Midterms, different than a Presidential Election, but what was going on in those states that we did so bad as Republicans and are we going to be able to get the turnout to be able to win one of those? You know, I think ultimately he’s in a good position to do that, but that was really what the election’s (going to come down to),” DeSantis added.

DeSantis has “doubt” that Harris can win “North Carolina and Georgia,” arguing that “she’s the most liberal candidate that’s ever been put up by the Democratic Party.”

“I know the demographics and those states have changed a little bit,” DeSantis acknowledged. “But I just don’t think that she’s going to do it. So she’s got to win all three of those (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). Donald Trump needs to win one of those.”

RealClearPolitics shows Harris is up by less than a point in the average Wisconsin and Michigan poll, while Trump is up by less than a point in the average Pennsylvania survey. These states look to be as closely contested as they were the last two times Trump was on the November ballot.

If Harris sweeps all three, she will have the 270 electoral votes necessary to win, assuming her campaign doesn’t collapse in another state where victory is expected.