Two for the price of one: Bill Clinton to follow Hillary’s Florida GOTV push

A former President and First Lady represent potential double trouble for Republicans as they come to the state on Tuesday as the closer for Kamala Harris and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton will stump on the I-4 corridor this weekend.

As previously reported, the former First Lady, a one-time U.S. Senator and Secretary of State before narrowly losing her own presidential bid, will be in Tampa on Saturday.

And on Sunday, it’s the former President’s turn; he will be in Orlando at noon.

Former President Clinton has been deployed to swing states this cycle, with variable results.

His remarks about the migrant murder of Laken Riley stoked controversy, forcing an unwelcome focus on the illegal immigration crisis that has spiked during the Joe Biden presidency.

“You had a case in Georgia not very long ago, didn’t you? They made an ad about it, a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well, if they’d all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened. But if they’re all properly vetted, that doesn’t happen,” he said.

Clinton then waded into the controversies around Israeli foreign policy and military action in Michigan, where Harris is attempting to get Muslim voters on her side.

Complicating matters, many Muslims are upset with the Biden administration’s triangulation in the conflict in the Mideast.

The former President said Israel was there “first,” ignoring the eradication of Palestinians from what is now Israeli territory back in 1948, and contended, “Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded. They’ll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself.”

In Arizona, he called GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake “physically attractive.”

While he likely won’t say that about Rick Scott, the record is clear that the filter is off for the former President.