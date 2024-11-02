Betting on the Florida-Georgia game? Here’s a tip from Ron DeSantis

The Georgia Bulldogs are roughly a two touchdown favorite against the Florida Gators during today’s tilt in Jacksonville.

But where does Gov. Ron DeSantis stand?

The answer won’t surprise anyone paying attention to the Governor’s gripes about the Gator gridiron performance in recent years.

Speaking at a Catholic church in Jacksonville along with Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested last month the Gators don’t have a shot against the Bulldogs during the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

“I’m not sure I’d put my money on the Gators on this one, but you never know, right?” DeSantis said, continuing his tradition of casting aspersions on the on-field performance of public university teams in the state, and effectively reprising comments he made ahead of last year’s neutral site game in Jacksonville between the two teams.

“I will say, as somebody who was born and raised in Florida, the Florida-Georgia game was a little easier lift for us back in the day than it is now. And you Georgians know what I mean,” DeSantis said during an August 2023 campaign stop in the Peach State.

DeSantis similarly dismissed Billy Napier’s squad during September 2023 comments to the California Republican Party. He said he needed “their football team to start doing a little bit better.”