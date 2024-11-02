November 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Betting on the Florida-Georgia game? Here’s a tip from Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis ordered lawyers to threaten TV stations for airing pro-Amendment 4 ads.

A.G. GancarskiNovember 2, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Peggy Gossett-Seidman aims to fend off better-funded challenger Jay Shooster in HD 91

HeadlinesInfluence

Prisoners plead for air conditioning in lawsuit against Department of Corrections

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Joe Gruters eviscerates recreational pot initiative opponent at USF forum

DeSantis advertising
Gamblers will want the Governor's insight before betting big.

The Georgia Bulldogs are roughly a two touchdown favorite against the Florida Gators during today’s tilt in Jacksonville.

But where does Gov. Ron DeSantis stand?

The answer won’t surprise anyone paying attention to the Governor’s gripes about the Gator gridiron performance in recent years.

Speaking at a Catholic church in Jacksonville along with Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested last month the Gators don’t have a shot against the Bulldogs during the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

“I’m not sure I’d put my money on the Gators on this one, but you never know, right?” DeSantis said, continuing his tradition of casting aspersions on the on-field performance of public university teams in the state, and effectively reprising comments he made ahead of last year’s neutral site game in Jacksonville between the two teams.

“I will say, as somebody who was born and raised in Florida, the Florida-Georgia game was a little easier lift for us back in the day than it is now. And you Georgians know what I mean,” DeSantis said during an August 2023 campaign stop in the Peach State.

DeSantis similarly dismissed Billy Napier’s squad during September 2023 comments to the California Republican Party. He said he needed “their football team to start doing a little bit better.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVicki Lopez faces underdog challenger Jackie Gross-Kellogg in red-shifting HD 113

nextPalm Beach State Attorney candidate took $100K from donor that violating Cuba embargo

One comment

  • CaseyisWeirdLooking

    November 2, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    DeSantis is a Scientoligist and a grifter stealing taxpayer monies. Deplorable lying dipspit*

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories