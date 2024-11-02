Group backing recreational pot push marshals events to close out early voting in Florida

Smart & Safe Florida, the group backing a Florida ballot initiative that would legalize recreational pot, is holding several events across the state to drive voters to the polls with just days until Election Day.

Early voting ends throughout Florida on Sunday, and Smart & Safe is hoping to motivate voters to support the measure.

Smart & Safe slotted two Saturday events in Tallahassee. On Saturday morning, the group appeared at the Florida A&M homecoming parade at 8 a.m. on 1601 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The organization is following that up with a noon tailgate event for the Florida State-North Carolina football game at Doak Campbell stadium. Smart & Safe will have a tent set up at St. Augustine Street and Varsity Drive.

On Sunday, Smart & Safe will host a Parade to the Polls in Jacksonville at noon featuring multiple guests. Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis will be on hand along with Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Several organizations will also be represented, including the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Vote Riders, The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville and others.

The parade will begin at Café Resistance, located at 5007 Soutel Dr. The route will end at the same location.

Finally, Smart & Safe will host a Souls to the Polls rally in Miami Gardens. That gathering will feature Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones and the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, which Jones chairs. The event will take place at the North Dade Regional Library, located at 2455 NW 183rd St.

“Throughout this weekend and in the run-up to Election Day Tuesday, Smart & Safe Florida will be on the move around Florida issuing one key reminder: Voting YES on 3 this November is the best path towards a safer, freer Florida,” read a news release from the organization promoting the events.

“In events across the state, Smart & Safe Florida will be meeting with Floridians, getting out the vote and encouraging Florida voters to fulfill their civic duty in going to the polls — and voting YES on 3.”