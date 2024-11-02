November 2, 2024
Ron DeSantis ally takes helm of British Tory party

A.G. Gancarski November 2, 2024

DeSantis Badenoch Image via EOG
Badenoch will have her work cut out for her in Keir Starmer's Britain.

One of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comrades in the War on Woke is leading the conservatives across the pond.

Kemi Badenoch will replace Rishi Sunak as the leader of a Tory party that was humiliated in the most recent British elections.

DeSantis, who met with her in Britain and then in Jacksonville where a trade accord between Florida and the UK was signed, lauded her candidacy from “across the pond” last month.

“She and I worked on a great trade agreement between Florida and the United Kingdom,” DeSantis said during the endorsement video, saying Badenoch would be an “inspiration for conservatives not just in the United Kingdom but around the world.”

“It builds on my work as Trade Secretary with UK allies across the world. They know the challenges we face are not unique and it’s great to show I have the relationships and support outside the UK as well as inside it, if elected to lead. Our party needs renewal and that includes rebuilding our overseas networks,” Badenoch said about the endorsement.

DeSantis credited her also with supporting his “war on woke” in comments to the British press this Spring, with a tweet lauding her as a “strong, outspoken leader.”

We’ve reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment. If remarks are offered, we will update.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

