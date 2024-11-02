5 candidates, 2 races for Crystal River City Council

It’s quite the adventurous time in Crystal River.

The past 18 months has brought three hurricanes, a tornado, the forced relocation of City Hall and turnover in the City Manager’s position.

One beloved Councilman died, and someone who was appointed to take his place decided on another political path.

And, with all that, voters will choose two City Council members.

Seat 1 has three candidates: Gabrielle Satchell, Larry Schenavar and Benje Thomas. Incumbent Ken Brown isn’t seeking re-election.

Running in Seat 3: Chris Ensing and Mindi Mulvi Hastings, who is the incumbent following her March appointment.

This technically is Hastings’ second run for City Council, though the first try never officially materialized.

The City Council had set a Special Election in March to fill the seat vacated by Pat Fitzpatrick’s death. The Council had appointed former City Manager Ken Frink to the position; both Frink and Hastings filed to run in the Special Election, but Frink bowed out to instead run for School Board.

That left Hastings winning the Special Election automatically. She is the lone incumbent.

A past member of the city’s Planning Commission and a 44-year resident of the city, Hastings said her focus is balancing services between residents and tourists.

“Crystal River is where my family is. It’s where I raised my kids, where my kids are raising my grandkids,” Hastings said during her swearing-in ceremony. “It’s the city I’ve been blessed to call home for over 40 years. So to me it’s not just business, it’s personal.”

Ensing is a 30-year Crystal River builder and real estate developer. He’s been Vice Chair of the former Community Redevelopment Agency Board, Chair of the Unsafe Structures Appeals Board, and a Director of the Crystal River Main Street Board.

“Together we can achieve great things and help create an atmosphere where we all flourish,” he said. “We have something, and we need to protect it.”

In Seat 1, Satchell is a Crystal River native and 2012 graduate of Crystal River High School. A family nurse practitioner, Satchell’s focus is bringing an alternative voice.

“We need fresh ideas to ensure our water quality is protected, our infrastructure can support future development, and our local businesses can thrive,” she said.

Schenavar, an information technology consultant, has experience on the city Planning Commission, Waterfronts Advisory Board, and Save Crystal River, the organization spearheading the removal of invasive plants from Kings Bay.

“As a longtime city resident since 2014 and a Floridian since 1977, I have witnessed the evolution of our state and our city and understand the importance of preserving its character as we move forward.”

Schenavar has one specific proposal: Annual residential permits to provide free access to Three Sisters Springs, area parking and boat ramps.

Thomas, a lifelong resident, is the semi-retired owner of two Crystal River businesses. His platform includes management of King’s Bay, finding solutions to the City Hall challenge, and smart growth.

“As a local business owner of 26 years,” he said, “I know how to make difficult decisions to keep business successfully moving forward.”