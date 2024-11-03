November 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

NFL viewers will see Kamala Harris’ vision for a ‘brighter future’

A.G. GancarskiNovember 3, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Mobilizing for Kamala Harris, Democrats make final push for votes with ‘Souls to the Polls’ events

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.27.24

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis doubts Kamala Harris could be Commander in Chief

harris
If voters are undecided, the VP has a message for them.

Don’t expect to escape the presidential campaign while watching this Sunday’s slate of NFL games.

Kamala Harris is buying time for a “powerful, optimistic, and patriotic” 2-minute spot explaining the “brighter future” she will bring if elected President, though it’s unclear from the spot why more wasn’t done to make the future brighter in the last four years.

“I Pledge To Seek Common Sense Solutions To Make Your Life Better… I Pledge To Be A President For All Americans… And Now, I’m Asking For Your Vote,” claims the California Democrat, who pledges to be “bringing down costs” that have increased under the current administration, along with “protecting people’s health care, and fighting for people to have the freedom to make their own choices.”

Late deciding voters are the target of this “final message to Americans as they decide whether to vote or who to support on Tuesday,” which will be seen on FOX and CBS broadcasts.

“The campaign’s research shows that the last week has proven decisive in cementing the choice in this election with both undecided and lower-propensity voters. The closing argument splitscreen of Madison Square Garden and its fallout against the Ellipse has broken through and crystallized the choice for this slice of the electorate,” the campaign claims.

See the spot below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMobilizing for Kamala Harris, Democrats make final push for votes with 'Souls to the Polls' events

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories