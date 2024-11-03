NFL viewers will see Kamala Harris’ vision for a ‘brighter future’

Don’t expect to escape the presidential campaign while watching this Sunday’s slate of NFL games.

Kamala Harris is buying time for a “powerful, optimistic, and patriotic” 2-minute spot explaining the “brighter future” she will bring if elected President, though it’s unclear from the spot why more wasn’t done to make the future brighter in the last four years.

“I Pledge To Seek Common Sense Solutions To Make Your Life Better… I Pledge To Be A President For All Americans… And Now, I’m Asking For Your Vote,” claims the California Democrat, who pledges to be “bringing down costs” that have increased under the current administration, along with “protecting people’s health care, and fighting for people to have the freedom to make their own choices.”

Late deciding voters are the target of this “final message to Americans as they decide whether to vote or who to support on Tuesday,” which will be seen on FOX and CBS broadcasts.

“The campaign’s research shows that the last week has proven decisive in cementing the choice in this election with both undecided and lower-propensity voters. The closing argument splitscreen of Madison Square Garden and its fallout against the Ellipse has broken through and crystallized the choice for this slice of the electorate,” the campaign claims.

See the spot below.