Jill Stein tops Kamala Harris in national poll of Muslim voters

Apparently the Joe Biden administration’s triangulation over Israel and its regional conflicts isn’t appreciated by one key demographic.

According to polling conducted the last two days of October by the Council on American Islamic Relations of “1,449 verified Muslim voters,” Green Party candidate Jill Stein is marginally ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris with America’s 2.5 million voters of the Islamic faith.

“42% now favor Stein for president while 41% favor Harris. This is a statistical tie similar to the 29% support each candidate received in CAIR’s late August survey,” the group is announcing.

Former President Donald Trump has 10% support, suggesting that attempts to reach out to Muslim voters in recent days haven’t made much of a mark.

“This final national poll of American Muslim voters confirms that our community members are deeply engaged in the 2024 election, with 95 percent saying they plan to turn out to vote. The poll also confirms that opposition to U.S. support for the war on Gaza continues to play a major role in influencing Muslim voter preferences,” asserts CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

“The significant drop in support for major presidential candidates compared to 2020 and 2016 is almost certainly a result of community concerns regarding the genocide in Gaza,” adds governmental affairs director Robert McCaw.